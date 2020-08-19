John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, Marcos Rodriguez and More Share Debut LP BENT ARCANA

BENT ARCANA is out this Friday on Castle Face Records.

Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Kyp Malone, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas, Marcos Rodriguez, Laena "Geronimo" Myers-Ionita, Joce Soubiran, Andres Renteria and John Dwyer are set to release their debut album Bent Arcana this Friday on Castle Face Records, with Aquarium Drunkard exclusively premiering the album.

Bent Arcana is the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions. So you can try your fry on and turn off. This one is very much on the ECM / 70s hard fusion / prog-kraut tip. It is a many pronged weapon, swung by the spontaneous sentinel.



Below is indexed the band (in no particular order):



Ryan Sawyer: drums, percussion, and voice (Charles Gayle, Marshall Allen, Mary Halvorson, Susan Alcorn, Nate Wooley, Mat Maneri, Thurston Moore, Zeena Parkins, Mette Rasmussen, Boredoms, Daniel Carter)



Peter Kerlin: electric and double bass (Sunwatchers, Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band)





Kyp Malone: modular synthesizer (Rain Machine, Ice Balloons, TV On The Radio)





Brad Caulkins: tenor saxophone, Selmer electric saxophone (Earth Girl Helen Brown, Oh Sees)





Tom Dolas: keys (Mr Elevator, Oh Sees)





Marcos Rodriguez: guitar (Prettiest Eyes, Henry Cole, Fernando Garcia, Matt Jenson, Hellman Escorcia)





Laena "Geronimo" Myers-Ionita: violin (Feels, Shannon Lay, Michael Pisario)





Joce Soubiran: tenor saxophone



Andres Renteria: percussion (Adam Rudolph's Go:Organic Orchestra, Jose Gonzalez, Flying Lotus, Mia Doi Todd, Anna Ternheim, Nick Waterhouse )





It's out on Castle Face Records August 21st.

Bent Arcana - TRACKLISTING



1. The Gate

2. Outré Sorcellerie

3. Misanthrope Gets Lunch

4. Mimi

5. Oblivion Sigil

6. Sprites

