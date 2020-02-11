Johanna Warren Announces New Album CHAOTIC GOOD

Johanna Warren, the beloved confessional singer-songwriter, is thrilled to announce her signing to Wax Nine Records, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz's Carpark Records imprint, who will release her fifth album Chaotic Good on May 1. "I've been thinking of life as one big roleplaying game," Warren says of the album title's Dungeons & Dragons reference. "There's chance, there's choice, and there's alignment-what forces in the universe do I choose to align myself with?"

The Fader announced the album today and also premiered its first single "Bed Of Nails" alongside a gorgeous video directed by James Siewart, writing, "Unvarnished chords rub up against a sparse synth melody to create a hypnotic loop over which Warren's questioning lyrics lay open her rawest emotions." "The chorus, 'each day it's a little harder to believe,' has a sort of double meaning," says Warren. "Like, it can be hard to see the good in people and stay optimistic in a world that seems to be falling apart... but simultaneously we're waking up and starting to question the lies, feeling the matrix of illusion loosening its grip, the old story losing its power." Watch "Bed Of Nails" below!

Chaotic Good is the follow-up to 2018's Gemini II, a concept record that won praise from NPR Music, Pitchfork, and the New York Times, who praised its "minutely examined and revelatory emotional upheaval." Gemini II and its companion record Gemini I are available digitally now, each including a bonus track and instrumentals. Wax Nine/Carpark is pleased to be reissuing both records as a double LP on vinyl on April 10. Pre-orders for Gemini I & II are available HERE.

Johanna Warren will be on tour in France and the UK this spring. All dates are below; stay tuned for North American tour dates.

Johanna Warren - Chaotic Good

May 1, 2020 - Wax Nine Records

1. Rose Potion

2. Part Of It

3. Only The Truth

4. Bed Of Nails

5. Twisted

6. Hole In The Wall

7. Faking Amnesia

8. Every Death

9. Thru Yr Teeth

10. Bones Of Abandoned Futures

Europe & UK Tour Dates

4/10: Faveurs De Printemps Festival - Hyeres, FR

5/13: La Zone - Liege, BE

5/14: Cafe De Paris - Paris, FR

5/17: The Hug And Pint - Glasgow, UK

5/20: Pin Ups - London, UK

5/22: How The Light Gets In Festival - Hay-on-Wye, UK





