Johanna Telander Drops Sultry Soul Pop Song 'For You To Know'

Finnish-American singer-songwriter and composer Johanna Telander, widely acclaimed for her Grammy-considered work on "Kalevala the Musical's Concept Album," unveils her latest single, "For You To Know". This release marks a significant evolution in Telander's musical journey, blending her signature sound with an invigorating pop vibrancy inspired by luminaries such as Robyn and Ellie Goulding.

Critics have quickly taken note praising the single for its "sassy hooks and flirty melodies that make it impossible not to slow-dance". Telander's foray into new musical territories not only showcases her dynamic artistry but also establishes a deep, resonant connection with listeners across the globe.

"For You To Know" stands out as a soulful pop anthem, rich with Telander's exploration of self-expression through music and movement. "I wanted 'For You to Know' to be a celebration of self-expression," Telander shares. "It's about the freedom found in music and dance, and I hope it becomes a soundtrack for those unforgettable moments in life."

The track diverges from Telander's earlier works, introducing listeners to a fresh pop sensibility while drawing inspiration from electropop giants. Its infectious vocal hook, coupled with a diverse instrumental arrangement, invites audiences to experience the joy and empowerment inherent in the song. Music and lyrics by Johanna Telander, music production and mixing by Jay Alton, and cover design by Valev Laube further elevate the track's appeal.

With "For You To Know", Johanna Telander not only proves her versatility and commitment to the soul pop genre but also hints at exciting future projects, including upcoming tour dates and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the single.

This release ignites Telander's creative journey, offering a vibrant energy and an anthem of empowerment that resonates with fans old and new. "For You To Know" is not just a song but an invitation to embrace one's bold, sultry side, embodying Telander's adventurous spirit in exploring diverse musical styles and emotional landscapes.