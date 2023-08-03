Joell Ortiz & L'Orange Enlist Cyhi for New Single 'Holy Ghost' Off Upcoming Album 'Signature'

Joell Ortiz and L’Orange are gearing up to release their new album Signature on August 11.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 4 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More

Joell Ortiz & L'Orange Enlist Cyhi for New Single 'Holy Ghost' Off Upcoming Album 'Signature'

Joell Ortiz and L’Orange are gearing up to release their new album Signature on August 11 via Mello Music Group. Today, the duo share the third single from the project, "Holy Ghost" featuring Cyhi. Stream: https://orcd.co/signaturelp

The new album Signature brings together the raw lyrical prowess of veteran emcee Joell Ortiz and the creative brilliance of expert beatmaker, L'Orange. Drawing inspiration from Ortiz's influential legacy, L'Orange weaves beats that exude vintage charm while simultaneously exploring new sonic territories.

The melodies are reshaped, the arrangements restructured, and the lyrics infused with renewed meaning. This reinterpretation stands as a testament to Ortiz's undeniable talent as an artist, while L'Orange's artistic touch adds a distinct flavor that enriches the music. 

With meticulous attention to detail and a shared artistic vision, this musically collaborative masterpiece pushes boundaries and invites listeners into a wholly novel and captivating experience. Joell Ortiz and L'Orange's reinterpretation on "Signature" marks an audacious sonic exploration—an homage to Ortiz's legacy while boldly forging a new path in hip-hop.

Prepare yourself for a musical journey that celebrates the unparalleled artistry of Joell Ortiz and the transformative vision of L'Orange.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Izzy Bizu Releases New Single Flower Power Photo
Izzy Bizu Releases New Single 'Flower Power'

Izzy has released collaborations with renowned French DJ Møme (“With You”) and with acclaimed Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture (“If I Live Forever”), while experiencing a resurgence of her breakthrough hit “White Tiger” from her debut album A Moment of Madness that just catapulted past 100 million streams on Spotify alone after going viral on TikTok.

2
Eddy Lee Ryder to Release Blue Hour EP Photo
Eddy Lee Ryder to Release 'Blue Hour' EP

Exploring themes of love and loss, the experience of being an inflatable doll, the nostalgia of hopeful youth, and the eventual descent into madness while grappling with the ramifications of climate change. The latest single, “Holy Sh*t I Love You,” was born out of a cataclysmic heartbreak that resulted in two albums worth of material.

3
Whales Shares New Song Big Room From Forthcoming Album Photo
Whales Shares New Song 'Big Room' From Forthcoming Album

In the ongoing unveiling of his forthcoming sophomore album, Whales makes a resounding return to the release radar with his latest single, 'Big Room'. Marking the second offering from the highly anticipated LP, Two Worlds Apart, the dubstep prodigy unites his musical prowess with the burgeoning talent of Cure97.

4
José González to Drop Veneer 20th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition Photo
José González to Drop 'Veneer' 20th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition

José González has announced the release of a 20th Anniversary Deluxe version of his uncompromising, candid, game-changing debut album (2003) Veneer. It features newly remastered audio of the seminal album as well as a bonus disc, comprising 13 intimate recordings from his historic 2003 performance at Gothenburg Concert Hall.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & MoreTaylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
ASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital ReleaseASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release
caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'
Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer Video
Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON