Joe Satriani Reschedules European Tour to 2021

Article Pixel Mar. 25, 2020  
Joe Satriani Reschedules European Tour to 2021

Statement From JOE SATRIANI On Rescheduling Spring European Tour to 2021

"The current COVID-19 virus has now reached pandemic proportions and is making daily life for all of us very challenging. As always, my concern
for the health and safety of my fans, my band and crew always takes
precedence when touring, and now is no exception. I've had to make
the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 1st leg of the European Shapeshifting Tour and we are working to reschedule the shows that are affected.

Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled tour date.

Let's band together to beat this virus and rock another day."

- Joe Satriani, San Francisco - March 25, 2020

"Shapeshifting Tour" - (currently rescheduled dates with more to follow shortly)

April 2021

April 9 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus Zurich

April 10 Winterbach Germany Salierhalle

April 12 Aarhus Denmark Train

April 13 Odense Denmark Posten

April 14 Copenhagen Denmark Amager Bio

April 15 Stockholm Sweden Fryshuset

April 16 Oslo Norway Rockefeller

April 18 Mainz Germany Rheingoldhalle

April 19 Berlin Germany Huxleys

April 20 Numberg Germany Löwensaal

April 21 Karlsruhe Germany Tollhaus

April 23 Antwerp Belgium De Roma Borgerhout

April 24 Enschede Netherlands Muziekcentrum Enschede

April 25 Amsterdam Netherlands Melkweg the max

April 26 Heerlen Netherlands RABOzaal Heerlen

April 27 Oberhausen Germany Turbinenhalle

April 30 Birmingham UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 2021

May 1 Bexhill UK Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

May 2 Manchester UK Bridgewater Hall

May 4 London UK Palladium

May 5 Gateshead UK Sage

May 6 Glasgow UK O2 Academy Glasgow

We will announce more dates very soon....

SATRIANI'S forthcoming studio album, Shapeshifting, remains set for release on April 10, 2020 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings and new song, "Big Distortion," is available on all streaming platforms today, listen HERE

For further information on specific dates, please contact your local promoter.

For continuing updates on tour dates or album information, visit: SATRIANI.com



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Bandsintown LIVE Music Marathon to Raise Money for COVID Relief for Artists
  • My Missing Half Unleash New Single, 'Make It Quick'
  • Elton John To Host All-New Benefit Special on FOX
  • James Corden to Host LATE LATE SHOW Special 'Homefest' Featuring John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, & More