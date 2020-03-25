Joe Satriani Reschedules European Tour to 2021
Statement From JOE SATRIANI On Rescheduling Spring European Tour to 2021
"The current COVID-19 virus has now reached pandemic proportions and is making daily life for all of us very challenging. As always, my concern
for the health and safety of my fans, my band and crew always takes
precedence when touring, and now is no exception. I've had to make
the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 1st leg of the European Shapeshifting Tour and we are working to reschedule the shows that are affected.
Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled tour date.
Let's band together to beat this virus and rock another day."
- Joe Satriani, San Francisco - March 25, 2020
"Shapeshifting Tour" - (currently rescheduled dates with more to follow shortly)
April 2021
April 9 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus Zurich
April 10 Winterbach Germany Salierhalle
April 12 Aarhus Denmark Train
April 13 Odense Denmark Posten
April 14 Copenhagen Denmark Amager Bio
April 15 Stockholm Sweden Fryshuset
April 16 Oslo Norway Rockefeller
April 18 Mainz Germany Rheingoldhalle
April 19 Berlin Germany Huxleys
April 20 Numberg Germany Löwensaal
April 21 Karlsruhe Germany Tollhaus
April 23 Antwerp Belgium De Roma Borgerhout
April 24 Enschede Netherlands Muziekcentrum Enschede
April 25 Amsterdam Netherlands Melkweg the max
April 26 Heerlen Netherlands RABOzaal Heerlen
April 27 Oberhausen Germany Turbinenhalle
April 30 Birmingham UK Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 2021
May 1 Bexhill UK Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
May 2 Manchester UK Bridgewater Hall
May 4 London UK Palladium
May 5 Gateshead UK Sage
May 6 Glasgow UK O2 Academy Glasgow
We will announce more dates very soon....
SATRIANI'S forthcoming studio album, Shapeshifting, remains set for release on April 10, 2020 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings and new song, "Big Distortion," is available on all streaming platforms today, listen HERE
For further information on specific dates, please contact your local promoter.
For continuing updates on tour dates or album information, visit: SATRIANI.com