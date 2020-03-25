Joe Satriani Reschedules European Tour to 2021

Statement From JOE SATRIANI On Rescheduling Spring European Tour to 2021

"The current COVID-19 virus has now reached pandemic proportions and is making daily life for all of us very challenging. As always, my concern

for the health and safety of my fans, my band and crew always takes

precedence when touring, and now is no exception. I've had to make

the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 1st leg of the European Shapeshifting Tour and we are working to reschedule the shows that are affected.

Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled tour date.

Let's band together to beat this virus and rock another day."

- Joe Satriani, San Francisco - March 25, 2020