Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'

The single is available now on all streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Multi-Platinum artist Joe Nichols and the Quartz Hill Records team have landed “Brokenhearted,” the singer’s second radio single off of his critically acclaimed Good Day For Living album, among the most-added songs at country radio this week.

“Brokenhearted,” penned by Rhett Akins, Marv Green, and John Thomas Harding, tallies a total of 30 first week major market country radio stations and is available now on all streaming platforms.

“I just want to thank all of my friends at country radio for giving me such huge chart success with ‘Good Day For Living,’ shares Joe.  “It’s been a while, and I am extremely grateful for everything everyone has done for me over the past year plus while the single has been out there.  God bless ya’ll!”

Of the Saturday night dancehall tune, Joe adds: “‘Brokenhearted’ to me is a country song that makes fun of the very thing that it is. It feels like a party song and the lyric is making fun of party songs.  You know…’why isn’t there more crying in your beer’ and songs like ‘Brokenheartsville’ on the radio, I gotta listen to everybody having fun,’ and of course that’s what ‘Brokenhearted’ feels like. It’s an ironic song complaining about the state of music and I think it’s just a ball of fun.”  

With a more than two-decade long career, six No. 1 singles and multiple RIAA platinum and gold certifications, country music traditionalist Joe Nichols made history with his last single, “Good Day For Living” -- his first Top 20 in nearly a decade.  

It had been nearly 20 years since a country artist has gone that long between solo singles achieving such a feat. The single & title track to Joe’s critically acclaimed album peaked at #15 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Chart/ #18 on Billboard Country Chart.  

Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most-lauded recording artists. A 21st century traditionalist, Nichols is an artist who is both timely and timeless – one who has racked up nearly 2 billion music streams, including a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits, with a sound that blurs the boundaries between country music's past and present.

It's an approach that has earned Nichols three GRAMMY nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. Nichols’ additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times “Best-Albums-of-the-Year” nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets on CBS to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, Entertainment Tonight and Austin City Limits. 

Photo credit: Ford Fairchild



