Joe Nichols Announces 'Good Day For Living' 2022 Tour

Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records artist Joe Nichols earned double digit adds for his new single, "Good Day For Living," debuting as a Top 3 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio this week.

Today, Nichols also announced plans to head out on his Good Day For Living 2022 Tour. The initial run spans coast to coast with new shows being added daily, kicking off February 12 on the heels of the release of his long-awaited new album, Good Day For Living, available February 11. For tickets and information for the Good Day For Living 2022 Tour visit here.

Good Day For Living, his inaugural project with new label home and tenth studio album, ushers in a new era of classic-influenced country music from Nichols, one of the format's most-lauded 21st-century traditionalists. His first new full-length project in four years, the 13-song collection reunites Nichols with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed his 2013 album Crickets containing back-to-back number 1 GOLD-certified hits "Sunny and 75" and "Yeah." Cones also produced Nichols' follow-up album, critically acclaimed Never Gets Old.

Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records' Joe Nichols is one of country music's most-lauded recording artists. A 21st century traditionalist, Nichols is an artist who is both timely and timeless - one who has racked up a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that blurs the boundaries between country music's past and present. It's an approach that has earned Nichols three GRAMMY nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records.

Nichols' additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times "Best-Albums-of-the-Year" nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets on CBS to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, Entertainment Tonight and Austin City Limits.

Tour Dates

2/12 - Dixie National Livestock & Rodeo Show - Jackson, MS

2/24 - Mazatzal Hotel & Casino - Payson, AZ

3/4 - Apache Casino Hotel - Lawton, OK

3/5 - Silver Saloon - Terrell, TX

3/19 - West Plains Civic Center - West Plains, MO

3/24 - The Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC

3/25 - Cedartown Performing Arts Center - Cedartown, GA

3/26 - Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo - Opp, AL

4/2 - The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon - Colorado Springs, CO

4/3 - The Dirty Bourbon - Albuquerque, NM

4/14 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, OK

4/15 - Cherokee Casino - Roland, OK

4/21 - SEVEN Bar - West Siloam Springs, OK

4/22 - Country River Club - Tyler, TX

4/23 - The Backyard Amphitheatre - Fredericksburg, TX

5/28 - Brat Fest - Madison, WI

5/29 - Wildhogs Saloon - Walford, IA.

7/1 - Freedom Rally - Algona, IA

7/2 - Rich Hill's 4th of July Celebration - Rich Hill, MO

7/8 - Huntley Homesteader Days 2022 - Huntley, MT

7/9 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

7/13 - Farm Tech Fest 2022 - Loyal, WI

7/14 - Knox County Fair - Galesburg, IL

8/26 - Lake Fanny Hoe-Down - Copper Harbor, MI

8/27 - Country In The Burg Festival - Cedarburg, WI

9/24 - Hazzardfest 2022 - Greeneville, TN