Joe Bonamassa's 2020 Mediterranean Sailing of 'Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea' Postponed to 2021

Guitar legend Joe Bonamassa, in conjunction with partners Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation and Sixthman have postponed Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II into next year. The second voyage is now scheduled to sail aboard Norwegian Pearl out of Athens, Greece taking blues fans to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey on August 17-22, 2021. A full line-up of talented artists will be joining Joe Bonamassa onboard the blues rock festival including Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Cold Stares, Daddy Long Legs, Jade MacRae, Elles Bailey, Ben Levin, Lakota John and Toby Lee. The original sailing was planned for August 14-19, 2020, from Barcelona, Spain to Genoa, Italy and Cannes, France.

Fans can book their spot on the 2021 sailing now at bluesaliveatseaeurope.com

"We know how much our guests were looking forward to this special sailing but also know the time right now just isn't right. With the enhanced health and safety measures being put in place by Norwegian Cruise Line and our new programs giving guests the extra value and flexibility they need right now, fans can be assured when we all come together in the Greek Isles next year, it will be an event that creates memories that last a lifetime". - Anthony Diaz | CEO Sixthman

Looking After Our Communities with Extra Value and Flexible "Vacation with Confidence" Booking Options

Guests who currently are booked on the original 2020 Mediterranean voyage will have several options to maintain flexibility with their vacation.

Guests can choose to:

transfer their reservation to the rescheduled dates in 2021, all guests who do can receive a free beverage package*

cancel their reservation and receive a future credit on a Sixthman festival event on land or sea good through December 31, 2022

cancel their reservation and receive a future credit on a Norwegian Cruise Line sailing good through December 31, 2022

cancel their reservation and be provided a full refund of monies paid.

In order to provide maximum flexibility to our booked guests, those that transfer their reservation will be able to change their selection and opt for a full refund through August 31, 2020 by contacting Sixthman prior to the August 31, 2020 cut-off date. For more information on this and updates to Norwegian Cruise Line's safety measures, visit Sixthman.net/assurance

Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea VII

In addition to the second Mediterranean voyage, Joe Bonamassa, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation and Sixthman will set sail March 8-12, 2021 on the seventh annual Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII, on the beautiful Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Aboard the Blues Rock Festival will be an incredible lineup including George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Charlie Musselwhite, Eric Gales, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmy Vivino, Sue Foley, Popa Chubby, Jontavious Willis, Vanessa Collier, Joe Robinson with more to be announced. Fans are encouraged to join the presale now. -- bluesaliveatsea.com.

BOOKING & INFO: For the 2021, Mediterranean voyage, Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II begin at $1650 per person (subject to availability), plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available.

For the 2021, Caribbean sailing, Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII begin at $1245 per person (subject to availability), plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

For more information about booking your vacation, visit bluesaliveatseaeurope.com or bluesaliveatsea.com or call Sixthman directly at 877-379-9180 between the hours of 10AM EST and 6PM EST.





