JoJo Siwa to Play Madison Square Garden May 12

The Madison Square Garden Company and AEG Presents announced today that JoJo Siwa will return to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22 at 10:00AM. Please note, this performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.

Her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa will return to many cities including New York, where she will headline the legendary venue Madison Square Garden.

JoJo Siwa is a Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation and 2019's hottest breakthrough pop artist. "JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents and the inaugural run of the tour ranked at #5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out as the tour touched down in seven countries on three continents.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), please visit imadanceragainstcancer.org.

Tickets for the May 12 performance will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 12:00PM on Friday, November 22 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Saturday, November 23. Prices range from $39.50 to $79.50.





