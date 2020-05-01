JoJo Drops New Album 'good to know'

JoJo has unveiled her highly-anticipated new album good to know, out now on Clover Music/Warner Records. Serving as her first body of work since 2016, good to know features JoJo's buzzing single "Man" as well as steamy new track "Comeback," feat. Tory Lanez & 30 Roc, and has already earned widespread acclaim from the likes of The FADER, ELLE, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Bustle, and Vulture. Check out "Comeback" below!

JoJo worked with some heavy-hitting producers in Doc McKinney [The Weeknd, Santigold], Lido [Halsey, Chance The Rapper], and 30 Roc [Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B] to hone the sound on good to know, and dug deep within herself to at first escape, but ultimately accept her insecurities and deep-rooted fears.

JoJo explains: "The project can be broken into three chapters. The first being: here's what I do to numb myself. Get me out of my skin and let me be distracted with love, sex, substances. The middle part finds me realizing that I need to be on my own for the first time in my life to end patterns that aren't serving me anymore. Toward the end, I knock on the door of self-love. Accepting where I've been and meeting myself where I'm at."

good to know Tracklisting

1. Bad Habits*

2. So Bad

3. Pedialyte

4. Gold

5. Man

6. Small Things

7. Lonely Hearts

8. Think About You

9. Comeback (feat. Tory Lanez & 30 Roc)

10. Don't Talk To Me

11. Proud*

*Only available on YouTube, Soundcloud and physical album format





Related Articles View More Music Stories