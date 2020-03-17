Jimmy Buffett Reschedules Spring Concert Dates

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band are rescheduling their April and May shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee out of an abundance of caution.

"Our Spring tour will now have to wait until Summer to roll," said Jimmy Buffett. "We have worked hand in hand with Live Nation to make the best out of a challenging situation. For now, it's time to stay at the dock and wait this storm out. Be safe and patient. Breathe in, breathe out and hopefully we will all move on soon. Keep those fins up and in a safe place for now. We will see you in a few months."

As always, we appreciate your understanding. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates in June.

Rescheduled dates: Saturday June 6 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte NC - originally April 25 Tuesday June 9 - Colonial Life Arena - Columbia SC - originally April 23 Thursday June 11 - North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston SC - originally April 16 Saturday June 13 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh NC - originally April 18

Friday June 19 - AT&T Center - San Antonio TX - originally May 21 Sunday June 21 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas TX - originally May 23 Thursday June 25 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville TN - originally May 13 Saturday June 27 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston TX - originally May 16





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You