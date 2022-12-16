Jessica Audiffred Drops New Face-Melter 'Rise' Featuring Sara Benyo
The track is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Bassrush.
Since first stepping foot in the bass and dubstep scene, Jessica Audiffred has been taking over, shaking up dancefloors across the globe with her bass-drenched sound.
Following a year jam-packed with sonic releases and riding the tail-end of her wildly successful 'Ryoko' North American tour, including several sold out dates in major cities across the country, Jessica Audiffred is back with her second offering of the month, 'Never Be The Same' featuring Sara Benyo.
This time around, Audiffred makes her glorious return to Bassrush after her May-released single 'Riding', featured on Insomniac's EDC 2022 Compilation and her explosive track 'The King Is Dead', dubbed the Forbidden Kingdom 2021 anthem.
'Never Be The Same' marks Audiffred's second release of December, following her first official collaboration with dubstep don Excision, 'Rise' featuring Leah Culver, released just last week via Excision's renowned Subsidia imprint. Offering listeners another delectable taste of what she has in store for the remainder of the year, 'Never Be The Same' is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Bassrush.
From the start, 'Never Be The Same' is atmospherically entrancing, opening with sound elements reminiscent of a thundering rainforest. Bolstered by mild drum patterns and twinkling synth-work, Sara Benyo's enthralling vocals slowly follow, taking the focal point of the track.
A rising tension is slowly built, infusing Benyo's vocals with warbly elements before unveiling a hefty slew of ferocious bass boasting the larger-than-life in-your-face elements that Jessica Audiffred fans know and love. Twinkling synth work is replaced with razer-like serrated synths and sharp, stabbing glitch-like elements, quite unlike anything heard before. Featuring a hard-hitting energy that never lets up, the track leaves it impossible for listeners not to nod their head with the beat.
True to its title, electronic music fans and headbangers alike will 'Never Be The Same' after experiencing the whirlwind of sound exuded from Audiffed's latest sonic offering.
From stepping behind the decks at major festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, to playing sold out areas with industry titans like Excision and Riot Ten, Jessica Audiffred has become a household name in the bass and dubstep scene. Her productions have garnered the support from industry powerhouses including Excision, Funtcase and Flux Pavillion, with several releases finding a home on each titan's subsequent label.
Holding the alpha city of her upbringing close to her, Jessica Audiffred has launched several exciting projects that have propelled the bass scene in Mexico City forward. Further bringing her creative vision and discernment for electronic music to life, Audiffred launched her prolific imprint 'A Records', supporting the releases of rising Latinx producers.
Over the years, Audiffred and her close-knit team at MAYD Artists, have used their platform to bring attention to artists including rising Argentina-based talent ARTIX! and Mexico City-based producer Youth In Circles, sharing the stage with both of the talented producers on her 'Ryoko' tour, as well as tapping Youth In Circles for the alluring string-riff found on her recent collaboration with Excision, 'Rise'.
A talented and innovative producer at her core, Audiffred is an artist who sets a leading example, establishing the first radio show for bass music in Mexico, 'Back to Bassics', as well as championing Mexico's largest bass-festival to date, 'MadHouse'. The exciting event marked a historical moment in her native country's history with Audiffred being the first Mexican national DJ to accomplish such a feat.
Bringing fans further into her creative vision and musical prowess, Jessica Audiffred's second offering of the month serves as another prime aide-memoire that the reign of Jessica Audiffred is upon us. Gearing up for an exciting year ahead, Audiffred isn't nearly finished as she prepares to drop several face-melting productions including a collaboration with Adventure Club slated for release later this month and a collaboration with DJ Diesel (Shaq) underway.
With her first-rate production technique, business savvy mind and unequivocal branding, Mexico's bass queen is undoubtedly one to watch out for as she continues to forge her own path in the electronic dance space.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 16, 2022
CBS has released a preview of Ariana DeBose performing 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors. The other honorees this year were George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.). Watch the video preview now!
Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'
December 16, 2022
Clarity was initially teased with the inviting anthem “Ribbon” and the cinematic “Before I Have A Daughter,” which was co-written with Lori McKenna. Bre shares, “I’m doing a lot of self-work; I’m excited to get to play live music again and create the next body of work with a healthy perspective on a hopeful future.”
VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'
December 16, 2022
Lewis Capaldi premieres the video for his piano-led new single “Pointless”. Directed by Hector Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone) the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship, and unconditional bond between a mother (Niamh Algar) and her son (George Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.
Frank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' Agony
December 16, 2022
Recently selected as one of Tomorrowland’s ‘Future 4’ artists, and debuting on Purified Records with Fading, Frank Klassen has spent every moment of 2022 dedicated to his craft. Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, he has become one of the scene’s most intriguing talents.
VIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMA
December 16, 2022
This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!