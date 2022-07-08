Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jersey Club X Drill Pioneer Bandmanrill Drops New Single 'Lurkin'

The new track was released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 8, 2022  

Newark rapper Bandmanrill releases the menacing new single "Lurkin." On the track, the 19-year-old continues his run as one of the most exciting artists to emerge from his home state of New Jersey in years. The foreboding tone of "Lurkin" is reflected in the thrilling video which finds Bandman cruising the streets and rapping with vigor in front of flashing old TV screens.

For an artist whose music always feels on the verge of pure catharsis, Bandman has a remarkable sense of control. "Lurkin" is a showcase for his economy of language and precision of approach, where each phrase and every syllable is deployed on target.

Throughout, Bandman shows how adept he's become at threading his voice through rapid-fire, Jersey Club drums. "Lurkin" also arrives on the heels of Bandman's previous heater "Copy and Paste" and the most recent song and video "Jiggy In Jersey" ft. Sha EK and Swill B.

Bandman is a unique study in regionalism. He's fused drill music, which emerged from Chicago a decade ago and was mutated over in London before finding a new niche in the Tri-state, with the Jersey club sounds exclusive to his home. Both genres harken back to rap's house-party beginnings, foregrounding rhythm and drum programming designed to move feet and rattle speaker systems.

With "Lurkin," Bandman continues to project his cultural lineage - and his own force of personality - over the hottest sounds of the moment.

Watch the new music video here:

