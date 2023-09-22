Jermaine Dupri Debuts New Single 'Pick It Up' Featuring Jacquees

In commemoration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, hip-hop artist, author, and DJ, Jermaine Dupri, debuts a brand new single and music video, “Pick It Up” (feat. Jacquees), available today. It arrives as the first offering from his forthcoming EP, which will be released via Mass Appeal and will feature collaborations with artists he has not previously worked with.

Produced by Dupri, the new single teems with a head-nodding soundscape amplified by sizzling hi-hats and charging bass kicks. Jacquees unleashes an anthemic hook in, “Call me and I come through, and I put it down, what you gon’ do?” Dupri follows with an incendiary verse in his instantly-recognizable signature style. The cinematic music video directed by Diesel Films follows Dupri and Jacquees as they turn up at an arcade. It features a flurry of dancing, fashionable fits, and old-school cars.

“This song really reminds me of some new jack swing type vibes,” says R&B artist Jacquees.”It's always a pleasure to work with JD; that's my bro and I trust his direction. I love the record too and I think the people will also. It's time for some feel-good music.”

Earlier this year, Jermaine Dupri and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings Curren$y unleashed their highly anticipated collaborative EP For Motivational Use Only.