Jennifer Decilveo Partners With Kobalt Music On Publishing Company, Manzanita Lane

Today, multi-platinum songwriter/producer Jennifer Decilveo has announced that her publishing company, Manzanita Lane, will be partnering with Kobalt Music. Originally founding Manzanita Lane in 2018, Decilveo has also announced the venture's new roster consisting of rising pop artist WENS, singer/songwriter George Cosby, alt-pop singer/songwriter Ryn Weaver, Future Classic's Appleby, and NYU Clive Davis Institute recent graduate Jack Kleinick.

Decilveo, who is also Grammy-nominated for her writing/production on Andra Day's single "Rise Up," produced three tracks on the recently released and critically acclaimed Marina's Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land album and was nominated for a 2020 Mercury Prize for her work with UK artist, Porridge Radio.

"I couldn't be happier to be part of Kobalt," said Decilveo. "I've watched them nurture some fantastic creatives over the years and look forward to working with them on our entire Manzanita Lane roster."

"Jenn has an incredible gift not only as a writer and producer but also the ability to help an artist fully realize their creative vision. This new partnership is an extension of the amazing work we've already done together and a natural progression given Jenn's keen ear for recognizing talent," said Jesse Willoughby, GM, Kobalt Nashville. "We look forward to expanding our relationship and helping Jenn grow this new venture!"

The songwriter/producer began her career in 2013 after quitting her career in finance to pursue her passion of music. Jenn first broke through in 2015 with Andra Day and her track, "Rise Up." With a focus on authenticity and a passion for crafting meaningful songs, Decilveo has since established herself as one of music's premiere songwriter/producers, writing on Melanie Martinez' RIAA-certified platinum single "Play Date" and Demi Lovato's platinum single "I Love Me," in addition to having success with Anne Marie, Miley Cyrus, Olivia O'Brien, Hinds, Cherry Glazerr, Beth Ditto, Porridge Radio, Shura, Bat for Lashes and more. With only 2% of producers of the 2020 Billboard Hot 100 songs being women according to USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Decilveo is cementing herself as a leading female songwriter/producer of our time and is hoping to empower and mentor the next generation of women.

Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez