Jenna DeVries Takes Us To Our Graves In Haunting New Single 'RIP'

The single is out now on all digital streaming platforms, with a video to follow soon.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Jenna DeVries releases haunting new project "RIP." The single is out now on all digital streaming platforms, with a video to follow soon - stay tuned for the release date. "RIP" debuted on Spotify's New Music Friday Country.

When discussing her single, Jenna said “I wrote the chorus to this song shortly after I came out. When I chose to be my authentic self, I lost basically my entire community - my family, friends, and church…. It came to me after one particularly painful moment - over Christmas, my best friend from high school called me and told me she never wanted to see me again because I was ‘dangerous to have around her children' because I would show them a “homosexual lifestyle.'

Best friends for years - I was literally in her wedding, and she cut me off like it was nothing. This song came from a place of anger - I felt like I needed to write a song that allowed me to be angry and mourn the relationships that I no longer had. I decided I would rather be alone forever than live surrounded by people who only want the version of me that suits them. High-control religious environments make people hate what they fear and fear what they don't understand. If you are a survivor of a cult or HCR environment - this song is your anthem. Always choose yourself - the rest of your life, the best of your life will follow.”

Jenna DeVries, named as one of NSAI's Songwriters To Watch, was among the elite handful of artists to make it to American Idol's Top 24 on the farewell season. Jenna and LGBTQ+ country star Adam Mac released their duet “Chapel,” which was voted #1 on CMT's Music Television channel 2 weeks in a row, alongside Keith Urban and other A-list country artists, and premiered on The Boot. 

Her single, "Daddy's Little Heart Attack," was featured on CMT and was added to the Next Women of Country playlist. The same release was seen on Wide Open Country's "6 New Country Songs You Need to Hear This Week" list. Adam Mac and Jenna's version of "Unholy" was also featured with Wide Open Country on the same list.

She's also racked up over 1 million streams on Spotify alone from songs such as "Drunk Girls" ft. Harper Grae, which was supported by People Country, CMT & Viacom. “Self-Made Man,” her female empowerment anthem, was uplifted by CMT, Bridge Magazine, and many more. Her Pride release “Rhinestone Cowgirl” was championed by CMT, Holler, and the likes, and was exclusively premiered by Earmilk, which you can see and read here.

Jenna recently launched The Outlaw Collective, a showcase series held monthly to spotlight LGBTQ+ artists in the country and alternative genres - seen on Today in Nashville, at The Electric Jane, and The Analog.

Her release “Back to Me,” was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country and Fresh Finds Country, Apple Music's Best New Country Songs and New in Country, and Audiomack's New in Pop playlist.



