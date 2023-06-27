Jazz Trumpeter & Singer Matt Von Roderick Shares 'Waking Up On Mars'

Von Roderick announces that “Fly Me To The Moon” is the second single from his highly-anticipated new album, CELESTIAL HEART, which will come out July 21st.

Jun. 27, 2023

Jazz Trumpeter & Singer Matt Von Roderick Shares 'Waking Up On Mars'

“Waking Up on Mars,” the second single from Matt Von Roderick's highly anticipated album, CELESTIAL HEART, is out now. His first release from the album, “Fly Me To The Moon,” put a celestial spin on a classic. Now, Von Roderick pushes deeper into space with this original futuristic jazz piece.

Von Roderick shares, “Half of CELESTIAL HEART is composed of unique arrangements of standards from the American Songbook, while the other half of the album is comprised of completely free, creative improvisation and spontaneous composition.

The mixture of these elements helped give this album a transcendent feeling... 'Waking up on Mars' is an instrumental piece that's definitely part of the spontaneously composed "free" side of the equation and starts to approach the outer edges of what a modern trumpet/bass/drum jazz trio can be -- it feels like something out of the movie Bladerunner.”

Additionally, Von Roderick announces that “Fly Me To The Moon” is the second single from his highly-anticipated new album, CELESTIAL HEART, which will come out July 21st.

Inhabiting the rarified air of innovative jazz trumpeter and heart-centered crooner, Matt Von Roderick has been hailed as “a post-millennial Chet Baker” by the New York Times and "a top-drawer trumpeter who also sings like an angel obscured by a storm cloud” by JazzTimes Magazine. 

Von Roderick’s uplifting message and poignant sound have been featured among the world’s most celebrated venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. If you can imagine a one-of-a-kind trumpet virtuosity paired with dreamy vocals, deeply authentic jazz roots and soaring soundscapes, you’re beginning to conjure the artistry of Matt Von Roderick

Throughout his multifaceted career, Von Roderick has worked with some of the most respected names in jazz and beyond, including Brad Mehldau, Kenny Werner, Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick and The Saturday Night Live Band. Von Roderick and his clarion tone have appeared in numerous film and television spots including SNL and The Ellen Show, as well as at events with best-selling author Marianne Williamson.

Matt is grateful to have received a myriad of awards for his music, including being named the 1st place winner of The Independent Music Awards Jazz Category as judged by progressive Rock icon Lou Reed, awarded as finalist in the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition, and was a recipient of the Vilar Global Fellowship, dubbed the "Rhodes Scholarship" of the performing arts by The New York Times. 

Von Roderick’s signature sound combines his classic, lush tones with adventurous vocal/trumpet multiphonics, a dash of loops and contemporary spoken word to create what the International Trumpet Guild calls “exquisite,” while Downbeat Magazine describes his musical approach as being “Zen-like.”

Matt Von Roderick prioritizes the spiritual aspects of music and genuinely loves his audiences — he seeks to make a positive impact in the world, and it is his great joy to bring you joy. 

Photo Credit Heidi Calvert



Michael Major

