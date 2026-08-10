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Jazz In The Valley to Return to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie

Lineup includes Lisa Fischer, Javon Jackson, and the Curtis brothers at the Waryas Park festival grounds.

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Jazz In The Valley to Return to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie

JAZZ IN THE VALLEY will bring a lineup of jazz musicians to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, New York, with performances scheduled to begin at noon after gates open at 11 a.m. The festival will feature Lisa Fischer, Sharp Radway, Chief Baba Neil Clarke, Alex Blake, Zaccai Curtis, Javon Jackson, and Luques Curtis performing at the riverside park.

Event Details

Waryas Park, 1 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Gates open at 11 AM / Music begins at noon

No glass bottles, pets or alcohol permitted

Early Bird Tickets: $50 (Until Aug. 1)

General Admission: $60 / At the gate: $70

Students: $20 (Only at the gate, with valid ID)

Chair seating is available under the Main Stage Tent

Bring lawn chairs or blanket for lawn seating

Tickets are available at jazzinthevalleyny.ticketspice.com/jazz-in-the-valley-2026.

For Group Rates call: 845.943.2900.

Waryas Park sits across the street from the Poughkeepsie Metro North station, allowing attendees to travel from Grand Central Terminal via regularly scheduled train service. The venue also accommodates lawn seating, with attendees encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, while additional chair seating is available under the main stage tent.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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