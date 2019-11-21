Jay Loud Releases Music Video for 'Narcos'

EMPIRE's multi-talented recording artist Jay Loud releases his latest video "Narcos," vis his debut project Nap Town, presented by All Money In's DJ V.I.P., via Taj King Ent./EMPIRE. The visual was premiered on No Jumper.

Watch the video below!

By way of Indianapolis, Jay Loud -- a singer, songwriter and rapper -- took the leap to explore his talents in Seattle, and the risk is paying off in less than a year. The "Narcos" visual opens with Jay being introduced to the West Coast Music Festival stage, where he opened for WC legends Ice Cube, Kurupt (bwo PA) and Luniz earlier this month. The visual, directed by Taj King & Seth Ondrick, later finds Jay moving between shots in a mansion and the desert, with beautiful women surrounding him, as he raps and croons of his fast-rising career, spawning financial success and an elevated lifestyle -- similarly lived by those in the Narcos world.

While he's been on the scene for less than a year, in that time Jay's made commendable efforts with his summertime single "Ice Cream," currently over 190K views on YouTube and 333K streams on Spotify, his cuffing season-ready bop "Interlude," plus his breakout singles "Lick," and "Sideshow," and his ABOVE ALL premiere "Zoom," featuring Seattle's Lazā. Jay has also received multiple nods from some of the industry's biggest tastemakers. With his effortless versatility, Jay Loud secures his place as the North Pacific's newest on-the-rise artist, who's surely capturing the attention of those who take a listen.





