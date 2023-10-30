Jay Allen Shares Heartfelt Holiday Edition of 'No Present Like The Time'

Country artist Jay Allen has released a heartwarming holiday edition of his single, “No Present Like The Time.” Furthermore, a radio mix of the track is set to debut on 11/6, bringing even more holiday cheer to the airwaves.

Penned during a period of personal loss when Jay mourned the passing of his mother, this moving song serves as a beacon of hope for those facing their own struggles. The track narrates Jay's journey, encouraging others to embrace every moment and find healing, even when the path seems arduous.

Through “No Present Like The Time,” he shares his story and demonstrates how to relish in every moment and heal though the road is not easy. In the holiday version, hushed jingle bells play in the background, making it the perfect song to share during the upcoming season.

Jay shared his sentiments on this holiday release, stating, “Having a lot of alone time while on NBC’s The Voice last year, I came up with the concept of ‘No Present Like The Time.’ Time is such a gift, and we should make the most out of it. I choose to believe my mother is in Heaven and wants me to make the most of this life, so after discussing with my team and because this song connected so well with so many people, we wanted to give them a holiday version and remind them of what the real gift is, which is family, friends, love, and connectivity. This is my gift to everyone this holiday season.”

Growing up near Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jay Allen developed a deep passion for music, influenced by his father’s rock concerts and his mother’s heartfelt country tunes during long car rides. After moving to Nashville in 2013, Allen’s dedication to country music led him to sign a publishing deal in 2014 and secure an artist deal with SONY/ATV two years later.

While Allen’s career was already on an upward trajectory, it was his 2018 hit single, “Blank Stares,” that propelled him into the national spotlight. This powerful tribute to his mother, who battled early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, resonated with audiences worldwide and became a viral sensation, accumulating over 500 million views on Facebook.

Allen’s commitment to raising awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association has been unwavering, and he actively participates in various international events, including the esteemed Rita Hayworth Gala.

In recognition of his advocacy work, Jay Allen has received numerous accolades, including The Caregiver Award from the National Alzheimer’s Association. Additionally, he was honored with the Favorite Competition Contestant award at the 2022 Country Now Awards and was featured as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s “2023 Artists to Watch.”

Furthermore, Allen’s appearance on Season 22 of The Voice showcased his exceptional talent, as he mesmerized the audience with his rendition of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” earning chair turns from both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This pivotal moment further propelled his career and solidified his position as a rising star in the industry.

Adding to his achievements, Jay Allen was recently invited to the White House for a private screening of a documentary featuring a theme song he wrote for the film. In addition to participating in and supporting the First Lady’s Joining Forces initiative, he also performed at the US Capitol for members of Congress in July. These special invitations highlight the impact and reach of Allen’s music, as well as his commitment to meaningful causes.

Photo Credit: Will Bucquoy