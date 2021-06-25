Jason Mraz & Emily King Release Ska Version of 'Lucky'

Farmer, philanthropist, and musician Jason Mraz today released a new version of his Grammy Award-winning duet "Lucky" with R&B artist Emily King, reimagined as a ska song.

"Lucky (feat. Emily King)" is part of the deluxe edition of Look For The Good, set for release on July 16th. Mraz announced the tracklist today; in addition to the original tracklist of Look For The Good, the deluxe edition will include three never-before-released songs as well as new renditions of "Make It Mine," "Lucky," and "I'm Yours." A full tracklist is included below.

"The world has changed and so has our music," said Mraz. "For the Deluxe Edition of Look For The Good, we did a flashback in style and song. The band and I transformed 'Make It Mine' into a live performance ska number ready for the summer tour, then we flipped 'I'm Yours' from reggae into the smoothest slow jam, and bounced 'Lucky' into a new stratosphere with the incomparable Emily King. And there's more! I can't wait for you to hear this!"

A three-time Grammy nominee, Emily King's last album Scenery earned two nominations including Best R&B Album in 2020, while her latest single "See Me" earned a nod earlier this year.

On July 30, Mraz will kick off the "Look For The Good Live!" tour in Austin, TX with his 13-piece reggae band (14 including Mraz). The trek culminates on August 28th at Pittsburgh's "Rock, Reggae, and Relief."

Look For The Good, released last June, features guest appearances by actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish and reggae icon Sister Carol. Mraz announced on the album's release day that all of his profits from Look For The Good, including his label advance and subsequent royalties, would be donated to non-profit organizations who serve to advance opportunity and equality for Black lives.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez