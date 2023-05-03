Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'

Out June 23 via BMG, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is now available for pre-order.

May. 03, 2023  

Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz today revealed "Pancakes & Butter," a smooth love song and accompanying video from his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. Out June 23 via BMG, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is now available for pre-order here. A full tracklist is included below.

Directed by Jaime Valdueza, the video for "Pancakes & Butter" presents Mraz and his band/longtime collaborators Raining Jane on a variety show circa the 1970s. Through a surreal and magical performance, the studio begins to...heat up.

Today Mraz announced that singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Celisse and singer/songwriter Monica Martin will join him on tour this summer. Celisse will kick off the first half of the tour beginning July 13 through July 26 in Dallas, and Martin will join July 28 in Madison for the second half, concluding in St. Augustine on August 13. On August 17, Mraz and his Super Band will join the New York Pops for a very special show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. Tour dates are listed below.

Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is a return to pop music for Mraz, who reunited with producer Martin Terefe (Coldplay, Train, Mike Posner), his collaborator on We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., Mraz's landmark album featuring "I'm Yours" and "Lucky."

Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Summer Tour 2023

July 13-26 with special guest Celisse
July 28-August 13 with special guest Monica Martin

JULY
13 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
15 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
17 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
19 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
22 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
26 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
28 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
29 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
30 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

AUGUST
1 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
2 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
5 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte
6 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center
8 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
11 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
12 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
13 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
17 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium - with The New York Pops



