Jared Mees & the Grown Children Shares New Single 'You Used To Know Me'

Today, Portland-based singer-songwriter Jared Mees announces a new album with his band The Grown Children, titled Real Connection, due on May 21st on Tender Loving Empire. Accompanying the announcement is the release of a new song and music video "You Used to Know Me."

After suffering a nervous breakdown in 2018, Mees chronicles his journey back from the shadows on Real Connection. The new single is a beam of positivity as he reflects on his own personal growth and those that were with him along the way. The group chorus brings a sense of connection and community that Mees identifies as his lifeline.

"Throughout this breakdown, the thing that kept me from untying the balloon or cutting its string altogether was my family and friends (and a ton of therapy)," Mees explains. "Though I was deep down the dark chasm of despair, and felt disconnected from them, my thankfulness for my friends and family expanded tenfold during that time. It was only by focusing on them and their well-being that I was able to keep from clipping the frayed string that pinned my balloon to the ground. And when I did, after many weeks of anguish, float slowly back to earth, I was able to see the simple sweetness of my life for what it was. I realized that these were the people it was worth continuing on for, and that I would continue on."

This personal, mental, and spiritual healing is reflected in Mees' new music. Real Connection is more refined and modern with nods to chill-wave and pop. A slight departure from the songwriter's previous more roots-based music. "I explored different ways of singing thanks to the vocal coaching," Mees continues. "Rather than try to control the outcome, like so many other things in my life, I let the record become what it wanted to become."

Jared Mees & the Grown Children's new album Real Connection is due out May 21st on Tender Loving Empire and available for pre-order here

