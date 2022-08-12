Jamie Campbell Bower Releases Brand New Single 'I AM'

UK-born artist, songwriter, and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower has released a new single entitled "I AM," released on Five to One Music. Last week, Campbell Bower teased the song's upcoming premiere on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The "I AM" music video finds Jamie playing two alternate roles: a preacher at the pulpit, delivering an impassioned liturgy, and a wayward congregant who stumbles into the chapel. Jamie's preacher self is in the midst of an earnest chant, which includes the lyrics "I'm the angel, I'm the devil, and I'm coming inside" as, at the very end of the video, both of Jamie's selves meet together in the aisle of the church. It's a haunting display of being confronted by your inner self.

On May 27th, 2022, Jamie released "Run On," featuring King Sugar, which was a reimagining of Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down." The track debuted on the same day as the Season 4, Volume I premiere of Stranger Things, where Jamie has had a star-making role as Vecna in the fan-beloved series.

Next up for Jamie, he will be starring in True Haunting, alongside The Boys' Erin Moriarty, which is due out in 2023. He is also set to begin filming a new project with Kevin Costner later this year.

Watch the new music video here: