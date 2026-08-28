James Marriott to Headline O2 Academy Brixton After Reading & Leeds

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James Marriott has announced a one-night-only headline show at O2 Academy Brixton on 17 September, quickly following up on his main-stage performances at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

James Marriott said: 'Brixton has been my dream venue for many years now, having seen a multitude of artists there that are so so important to me (including Tyler the Creator's first show back in the UK). Years ago it was teased that we'd support another artist there and I remember crying with a member of the band thinking about playing on that stage. To think now, a matter of years later, we're not only playing it, but headlining it, is astoundingly special to me. It's been in the works for a while now, and I couldn't be happier to be sharing the news with people. It'll be a celebration of everything that brought me here, and multiple pointers to the future of my solo project.'

Support will come from special guests Chloe Slater and Hannah Grae.

From his debut hometown show in Brighton in October 2022, when a small room at The Electric erupted into a communal roar, to performances at the Royal Albert Hall, Reading & Leeds and Electric Picnic, and selling out his biggest headline shows, his live sets have become spaces where private emotions are transformed into collective release.

That relationship has developed at extraordinary speed. Less than a year separated Marriott's first ever show from his debut appearance at Reading & Leeds, while his self-released debut album Are We There Yet? subsequently entered the UK Official Album Chart at #17. His second album, Don't Tell The Dog, saw him push further into alt-pop production and scored him a sensational UK #1 album, featuring luminous synths and bigger, more adventurous sonic contrasts, while continuing to confront the neuroses, uncertainties and self-defeating thought processes that run through his songwriting.

That refusal to play by type has become central to Marriott's appeal. Having originally built an audience on YouTube through chaotic pop-culture commentary and challenge videos, he has transformed that instinct for connection into a singular musical identity. His following now spans audiences who discovered him online and those who have found him through his music, united by his candid songwriting and willingness to keep evolving.

Event Details

Date: 17 September

Venue: O2 Academy Brixton

General on-sale begins at 10AM on Friday 4 September at www.livenation.co.uk

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