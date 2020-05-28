James Blunt with Jason Mraz Australia & New Zealand Tour Cancelled

Frontier Touring regret to advise that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Government restrictions, the planned November 2020 Australian and New Zealand tour by James Blunt, with special guest Jason Mraz, has been cancelled.



James and Jason would like to thank fans for their understanding and both look forward to returning to Australia and New Zealand at a future date.



Frontier Touring and a day on the green apologise to all those affected by this cancellation. Please note below details of refund procedures:



Melbourne and Sydney show ticketholders:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 20 working days for the refund to appear in their account.



If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply Ticketek with updated bank details here within 3 business days since the date of this email in order to process your refund.



If you do not provide correct details, they will be unable to refund your tickets.



Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. Please provide Ticketek with your bank accounts details here.



a day on the green shows:

Ticketmaster will refund back to the original credit card used to purchase tickets. Please note it can take some time for your bank to process, depending on your bank. Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via "Ticket Forward", you will need to contact the original credit card holder for your refund.



If you bought at a Ticketmaster outlet using cash or EFTPOS, you'll need to take your ticket(s), and the EFTPOS card used if applicable, to a Ticketmaster outlet where staff will help with your refund.



Auckland ticketholders:

If you booked online or over the phone, the credit card you used to purchase your tickets will be refunded automatically. The refund process can take up to 5 days. Once processed, please allow 3-5 days for the funds to show on both your balance and statement.



If the credit card used to make this booking has changed, or is no longer valid (prepaid Visa and MasterCard included), you'll need to contact Ticketmaster Customer Service Team here and follow the instructions carefully. You do not need to contact Ticketmaster if your card remains valid.



Christchurch ticketholders:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 30 working days for the refund to appear in their account.



If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply Ticketek with updated bank details here in order to process your refund.



If you do not provide the correct details, they will be unable to refund your tickets.



Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. Please provide Ticketek with your bank accounts details here.

Related Articles View More Music Stories