James Barker Band Unveils EP 'Ahead Of Our Time'

The EP is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 2 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 4 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

James Barker Band Unveils EP 'Ahead Of Our Time'

Platinum-selling Country four-piece, James Barker Band, brings its infectious camaraderie to the forefront of the Country scene with its highly anticipated label debut EP, Ahead Of Our Time, available everywhere today, Oct. 20, 2023.

A carefully crafted six-track collection, Ahead Of Our Time shows the bands growth and evolution over the years since its last GOLD-certified EP, Game On, in 2019. 

“It feels so good to finally have this batch of songs out into the world,” shares Barker. “I feel like it serves as the next chapter of JBB, with a more mature sound than what folks are used to hearing from us. Especially the title track, 'Ahead Of Our Time,' which is definitely the most emotional song we've released to date, and also the most honest.”

With five of the six songs penned by frontman James Barker, and credits from some of Nashville's most established writers including Rodney Clawson, Hunter Phelps and Travis Wood, each track showcases the band's signature wit and infectious melodies.

From the clever and catchy "Step On His Boots," to the poignant narrative of love lost because it was simply "Ahead of Our Time," and finding the silver lining of a breakup with "Champagne."

The latter half of the EP finds "Meet Your Mama" tugging at the heartstrings, while "On the Water (feat. Dalton Dover)" sets the stage for a rowdy JBB party with Dover's ceiling-scraping vocals. The EP wraps with the wedding-ready ballad "Heartbeat" that captures the essence of love at first sight over a dynamic train beat. 

Today's focus track, and the EP's title track "Ahead Of Our Time” releases with an all-new visualizer. Telling the age-old tale of the one that got away, the song written by Barker and James Rose possesses an open-ended quality that invites listeners to connect on a personal level.

Seamlessly weaving together traditional Country elements like acoustic guitars and heartfelt vocals, the timeless yet bittersweet lyrics explore a past relationship, suggesting that they were too young and inexperienced to make it a love that lasted a lifetime. 

James Barker Band got its start in 2009 when Barker and drummer Connor Stephen met at band camp. Forming what is now JBB, the four-piece spent its early years in a rented Greyhound bus while traversing Canada from one self-booked show to the next. Now a record-setting band with five No.1s, 300M global streams, countless sold out shows and numerous awards later, the 2023 CCMA Fan's Choice and Group of the Year sets its sights on the US. With more exciting announcements on the way, fans are encouraged to stay up to date with JBB on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and at JamesBarkerBand.com

ABOUT JAMES BARKER BAND:

James Barker Band have fueled an incredible story over the last decade, largely on their own, from opening for local bands in dive bars to charting multiple No. 1 singles and hundreds of millions of global streams to headlining festivals and playing stages across North America and Europe.

After landing their record-setting, GOLD-certified fourth No. 1 in Canada with "New Old Trucks" feat. 14x GRAMMY-nominated artist Dierks Bentley, the group currently holds the title of the most No. 1's for a Canadian country group in the BDS/Mediabase era. With this, the multi-award-winning four-piece is continuing their meteoric ascent in Nashville. Made up of James Barker (lead vocals/guitar), Taylor Abram (guitar/background vocals), Connor Stephen (drums), and Bobby Martin (bass), the members of James Barker Band grew up within an hour of each other in rural towns surrounding Toronto.

In 2017 these best friends saw their hard work pay off when they sent their single “Chills” straight to the top of Billboard's Canadian Hot 100 chart. From there, James Barker Band released a string of successful singles, including the GOLD-certified tracks “Wastin' Whiskey,” “New Old Trucks,” “Over All Over Again,” “There's A Drink For That”, “Just Sayin',” “It's Working,” “Lawn Chair Lazy,” “Good Together,” “Summertime,” as well as Platinum-certified songs “Keep It Simple” and "Chills'' and a GOLD-certified EP (Game On). 

Now, the self-proclaimed “band of brothers from different mothers” unveils their six-track, label debut EP Ahead Of Our Time out now. James Barker Band's dedication to their craft and undeniable charisma have been the driving force behind their ascent to stardom and is stronger than ever as they continue to trailblaze many miles from their hometowns. While the opportunities are limitless, the band remains grounded in their small-town roots. For more info, visit jamesbarkerband.com.

Photo courtesy: Starseed Entertainment, Paige Sara



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
CHVRCHES Release Anniversary Edition Of The Bones Of What You Believe Photo
CHVRCHES Release Anniversary Edition Of 'The Bones Of What You Believe'

The album was produced by the band and recorded in Cook's Alucard Studio in Glasgow, before being mixed by Rich Costey (Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Sigur Rós). The original album has been remastered for this Special Edition by Gavin Lurssen, who mastered the band's most recent album Screen Violence.

2
Naomi Sharon Releases Her Debut Album Obsidian Photo
Naomi Sharon Releases Her Debut Album 'Obsidian'

Naomi Sharon releases her breathtaking debut album 'Obsidian' via OVO Sound. Obsidian lands at the perfect time for Naomi, whose presence in the global music scene is ever-growing. A highly anticipated moment from fans and critics alike, on her debut project, Naomi's talent is truly magical and is catapulted to new heights.

3
Steven Champion Shares New Single Tell Me Your Story Photo
Steven Champion Shares New Single 'Tell Me Your Story'

Steven Champion shares his new single 'Tell Me Your Story' in this exciting music release. Discover the latest from this talented artist. ‘Tell Me Your Story' was written by my friend Robbie Boothe. Stay tuned for more from Steven Champion coming soon.

4
Beharie Shares Debut Album Are You There, Boy? Photo
Beharie Shares Debut Album 'Are You There, Boy?'

Norwegian alternative R&B-soul singer-songwriter Beharie shares his vibrant and rich debut album 'Are You There, Boy?' featuring the track 'Don't Forget Me' (ft. Judy Blank). Alongside the full LP, the musician shares the melancholic 'Don't Forget Me' featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Judy Blank out now with its lyric video.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE LION KING