JakoJako Announces New EP 'Verve' & Shares First Track 'Auris'

The EP is scheduled for release on limited edition violet vinyl and digitally on January 27th, 2023.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Berlin based modular synthesist JakoJako, aka Sibel Koçer, has announced details of an EP for Mute, scheduled for release on limited edition violet vinyl and digitally on January 27th, 2023.

The first three tracks, recorded with an eye on the dancefloor and overflowing with joy and exploration "... came naturally and felt fluid..." explains Koçer. "I allowed myself to create these dance tracks without too many restrictions" and the final track, "Nexus", originated from a recording of her live set. "This one is wholly unique, I will never be able to reproduce it, the recording was a simple stereo track that was very difficult to mix."

Koçer's passion for electronics began with an urge to play with sound and a desire to learn more about this world of modular systems and patch cables. Before long she had progressed into performing regular live sets, had a Berghain Residency and a position at Berlin electronic music institution, SchneidersLaden.

Despite a busy schedule - forthcoming events including Berghain's New Year celebrations, Ratherlost's New Year's Day party in Amsterdam and a non-stop 32-hour ETMAAL party in Utrecht in Feb - she still goes to work in the showroom once a week, "It's still important for me to go there, the exchange of knowledge and ideas is invaluable and I feel like I want to give something of what I got over the years, back."

The four-track Verve EP follows JakoJako's debut album, Metamorphos (released in 2022 via Bigamo) and her collaboration with Rødhåd, In Vere (released in 2022 via WSNWG), both of which came hot on the heels of two blistering remixes for Mute - New Order's "Be A Rebel" and Martin Gore's "Vervet."

Listen to the new single here:

photo credit: Marco Krueger



