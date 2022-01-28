Jake Scott Will Open For Ben Rector on U.S. Summer Tour

Pop singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and recent Elektra Records signee Jake Scott will open for indie hitmaker Ben Rector on The Joy of Music: Live U.S. tour this summer, which kicks off on Thursday, May 5 in Madison, Wisconsin. Scott will provide direct support for the first leg of dates, which wraps in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 5. The tour itinerary can be found below.

Fans can sign up for access to presale tickets here, which begins on Tuesday, February 1 at 12:00pm local venue time. The general public on-sale starts at 10:00am local venue time on Friday, February 4th. Citi is also the official card of The Joy of Music tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 1st at 10:00am local time until February 3rd at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Scott's first-ever North American headline tour is currently underway, with every date completely sold out. The trek hits the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday, February 10. His Philadelphia, PA show this evening was also upgraded to the Ardmore Music Hall due to overwhelming demand. For tickets and more information on the remaining dates, visit Scott's official website.

﻿Last year, the Los Angeles by-way-of Arkansas based artist made major waves throughout popular music and culture. Beyond generating hundreds north of 400 million streams independently and already selling out tours, his 2021 Goldenboy EP earned widespread acclaim in the press, along with a stellar performance on KTLA. Additionally, he canvassed the country on tour with LANY throughout the fall. Not to mention, multi-platinum country star Russell Dickerson tapped him to feature on his track "She Likes It," which is in the Top 50 most-streamed country songs currently on Spotify and Amazon Music.

Scott is gearing up for a massive 2022 and will be unveiling his first release under the newly minted deal with Elektra very soon. Stay tuned for more to come.

Ben Rector Tour Dates

5/5 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

5/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

5/13 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA LIVE! - Outdoor Amphitheater

5/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/15 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

5/19 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

5/20 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

5/21 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove

6/3 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

6/4 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre