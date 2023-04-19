Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jake Scott Releases New Album 'Live 2022'

His debut album Lavender will be released in 2023.

Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott today released Live 2022, his new album recorded during the "Lavender" fall headline tour last year. The effort captures Scott's high-energy, engaging performances and deeply authentic, heartfelt songwriting that has resonated with audiences nationwide.

Each song on the album was recorded from a different night of the tour and allows fans to relive the experience. Watch the video captured during Scott's biggest sold-out show to date in Salt Lake City.

﻿Earlier this month, Scott attended the CMT Awards on behalf of his nomination for "Collaborative Video of The Year" as the feature on Russell Dickerson's smash hit "She Likes It." The song is now RIAA Certified Platinum and has amassed 280M+ worldwide streams. Along with being a featured artist on "She Likes It," Scott co-produced, mixed, and co-wrote the track with Dickerson - underscoring his skill as a multi-talented musician and producer.

The Fayetteville, AR by-way-of LA musician had a momentous 2022 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In November, Scott made his solo, in-studio live television debut, performing his optimistic anthem - aptly titled "Good Day" - on The Today Show. This marked Scott's third television appearance that year alone, following performances on Good Morning America (performed "She Likes It" w/ Russell Dickerson) and The Kelly Clarkson Show (performed "Texas Girl").

Scott is currently in the studio working on Lavender, on his much-anticipated debut album with Elektra, due out later this year. More details will be revealed soon and follow Jake on his social platforms (linked below) in the meantime.

Delivering impactful anthems with impressive consistency and grinding tirelessly, Jake Scott has quietly arrived as a proven pop maverick with a dynamic style and a whole lot to say. Born in Fayetteville, Arkansas and currently based in Los Angeles, Scott initially transformed into an independent phenomenon before signing with Elektra in 2021.

Beyond co-writing for the likes of Jason Mraz, Aloe Blacc, and Carrie Underwood, he unveiled music at a prolific pace before doubling down and dropping one song per month from the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2020.

Audiences embraced favorites such as "Like No One Does," "Tuesdays," "Favorite T-Shirt," "She," and "I Don't Miss You." In addition to building a diehard fan base, gathering millions of streams, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers across social media, and racking up praise in the press, Scott also has an impressive touring history - sharing the stage with LANY and Ben Rector, selling out his first headline tour across North America in early 2022, and wrapping the year with another successful headline run.

His debut album Lavender will be released in 2023. Watch the video here:




