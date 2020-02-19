Jaded Releases the OUNCES EP

The eclectic UK production trio is back with their new Ounces EP, out now and streaming everywhere HERE via Higher Ground, Diplo's house imprint under Mad Decent. With these 3 tracks, Jaded brings energetic, hard-hitting rhythms coupled with playful lyrics, assuring that this groovy EP is dancefloor ready.

Listen to the EP below!



Made up of London-based friends Nari, Jordan and Teo, Jaded pride themselves on bringing an exuberant party ethos, bold attitude and genuine enjoyment to the scene. Flaunting their ability to consistently produce club-ready hooks, the Ounces EP sets a new precedent for the quality of their production. From the infectious rhythms and hooks of opening track "Bounce," Ounces even catches Jaded's own Jordan sampling his own original vocals across "Sosa" and "Loco" to round out their impressive new house-centric EP.



Ounces follows Jaded's 2018 Ashnikko-featuring weapon "Pancake" (Blackbutter) that surpassed 20 million streams, and their 2019 house heater "Hand of God" further cementing their versatile skill along with loyal backing from DJ heavyweights including Fatboy Slim, Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, David Guetta, and Jax Jones. Meanwhile, the trio's impeccable remixing efforts have seen them release official remixes for the likes of Avicii & Rita Ora, and Paul McCartney.

Jaded - Ounces EP

[Feb 19 via Higher Ground]



Tracklist:

1. Bounce

2. Sosa

3. Loco





