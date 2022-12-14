Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'

On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single "Tell Me It's Over" featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker.

Released via Cash Money Records, Jacquees' latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul as the trifecta Atlantan artists display a riveting performance meshed intoxicatingly.

Produced by ForteBowie (Chris Brown, SYD), the sleek R&B anthem "Tell Me It's Over" enthralls listeners to Jacquees' soon-to-be-released third studio album, Sincerely For You, out everywhere on December 16.

Sincerely For You stands as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Jacquees' acclaimed 2019 sophomore album, King of R&B, which yielded the gold-selling single "Your Peace" featuring Lil Baby in addition to praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork and more.

A thirteen-year grind ushered Jacquees into the forefront of modern R&B with multiple platinum records, billions of streams, and sold-out shows everywhere. Behind all of those flashy vocal runs and silky bedroom jams, you'll find the same humble music-obsessed vocalist who first picked up a microphone at 9-years-old in his hometown of Decatur, GA.

He's come a long way too.

After the success of his independent 19 EP in 2014, he inked a deal with Cash Money Records and cultivated a signature style steeped in throwback soul with the right amount of 21st century sizzle. His 2018 full-length debut 4275 scored a gold certification from the RIAA and boasted the double-platinum "B.E.D." and platinum "At The Club" featuring Dej Loaf.

A year later in 2019, he returned with King of R&B, which yielded the gold-selling "Your Peace" featuring Lil Baby. Not to mention, he teamed up with Cash Money Records Co-Founder and iconic rapper Birdman for the collaborative Lost At Sea [2016] and Lost At Sea 2 [2018]. He also closed out 2019 with the Christmas in Decatur EP.

Now, he's turning the page on the next chapter of his career.

"It's a new chapter, for sure," he affirms. "I'm rebranding by getting back to how I started. I'm having fun again. Of course, it's still a job, but I'm having a really good time. I took a break from everything for a minute and I'm stepping out now."'

Listen to the new single here: