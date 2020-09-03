Jack Savoretti Announces Carly Paoli as Special Guest for 'One Night In Portofino'

The concert is this Friday.

Carly Paoli, the British Soprano and Classical Brit Nominee has been invited by the Anglo-Italian singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti to join him as a Special Guest for his forthcoming concert, 'ONE NIGHT IN PORTOFINO' which takes place on Friday 4 September. Tickets for the show are available to be purchased HERE. With a percentage of the show's proceeds going to the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, ONE NIGHT IN PORTOFINO will be streamed globally at 8.30 pm BST, 9.30 pm CEST and 12.30 pm PST.

ONE NIGHT IN PORTOFINO, which marks the first time that Carly Paoli and Jack Savoretti who share English/Italian heritage have worked together, will see them perform a duet of Jack Savoretti's hit Andrà Tutto Bene live, for the very first time. This is a song that Savoretti composed in conjunction with his Italian fans on Instagram as an act of solidarity to show support for the Covid-19 crisis in Italy. All proceeds from the song went to Genoa's San Martino Hospital. Carly Paoli will also do a solo performance of her interpretation of the Judy Garland classic, Over The Rainbow, which became a 'lockdown' anthem in the UK in support of NHS Workers.

Discussing the concert Carly Paoli said " I've huge admiration for Jack. His Andrà Tutto Bene was a light in the darkness of Covid-19. Not only did it raise much needed funds for Genoa's San Martino Hospital, it proved that even in times of trouble people can still come together to make music. I'm thrilled to join him on his 'ONE NIGHT IN PORTOFINO'. This will be our first time singing together. Not often enough do different musical worlds combine so, I'm excited to perform, Andrà Tutto Bene an anthem for the reality that we have all lived through these past few months."

Carly Paoli recently enjoyed success with Amigos Para Siempre, a duet with French tenor, Vincent Niclo which topped the iTunes Classical singles and video chart.

ONE NIGHT IN PORTOFINO is presented in collaboration with Concerto Music and will take place in the famous square and natural harbour of Portofino, one of the most symbolic places of the Ligurian Riviera and the Mediterranean.

