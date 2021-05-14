Jack DeNicola Releases Debut Album 'Act I: Doomsday'

Today, rising alternative pop artist Jack DeNicola proudly shares his debut album Act I: Doomsday. Written in the midst of 2020's quarantine, the project marks the beginning of a gripping journey closely following a young protagonist, Moon, in pursuit of his wildest dreams. It follows him through the trails of love, lust and loyalty, as he deals with his infatuation with the fame and fortune he prays his future holds. Fans can stream Act I: Doomsday now here.

"This project has been the light at the end of a long tunnel through this new and interesting world we are faced with now. Everyone has their story through these weird times and I hope my story can offer some comfort and inspire others to lift themselves up out of this pandemic."

DeNicola continues, "I hope after listening to this project that listeners are able to find comfort, healing, and inspiration within my music. I have my favorite artists that I listen to in my darkest of days, all I want to be is that light at the end of the tunnel for others like my favorite artists have been for me."

Prior to today's release, DeNicola shared the singles "Aurora," "Showtime," and "Trials," gaining the attention of sites such as V13, Aesthetic Magazine and PopWrapped among others.

Born and raised in Long Island, New York, Jack DeNicola is a 20-year-old songwriter with aspirations of becoming a beloved icon and household name not just in music, but in all areas of entertainment. With roots in musical theater and acting, DeNicola hopes to offer different perspectives on music, with inspiration drawn from playwrights and storytellers.

Listen here: