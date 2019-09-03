Jack Black, Ministry's Al Jourgensen And Others Added To 'ABOVE GROUND' Concert Line-Up Benefitting Musicares

As anticipation builds for the star-studded second annual "ABOVE GROUND" benefit concert, Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) are excited to announce that Jack Black and Ministry's Al Jourgensen have joined the bill for the Monday, September 16 benefit at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. Additional new guests also include Brad Wilk (Prophets of Rage), Carmine Rojas (David Bowie), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), Franky Perez (Deadland Ritual), Twiggy, Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver), Mixi Demner (Stitched Up Heart), Jason Christopher, Erik Eldenius & Paul Trudeau (Billy Idol), Donovan Leitch and Julie Mintz. The immersive evening of art and music will celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, and at the same time raise awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health, with the profits being donated to MusiCares®, a charity of the Recording Academy™ that was established to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people.

"Billy and I feel that this amazing group of artists will create an incredible event," Navarro says. "And we hope you will be a part of it with us for a night of art and music and support for mental health awareness and Musicares."

Listen to a podcast featuring Dave Navarro here.





