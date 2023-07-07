JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Multi-talented viral artist, songwriter, and GRAMMY®-nominated producer JVKE celebrates hitting 1 billion streams for the all-conquering global hit "golden hour" with a brand-new remix featuring the multi award-winning P-Pop boy group SB19, out now via AWAL.

Produced by JVKE, “golden hour” is a classic love song that highlights his ability to articulate the feelings of romance and beauty through his lyrics. The vivid imagery is backed by a complex instrumental arrangement of a piano and strings that builds throughout the track. The remix of "golden hour" combines SB19’s incredible vocal harmonies with JVKE's trademark production style, creating a stunning new bi-lingual version in Filipino and English.

On the release of “golden hour”, JVKE shared “This might just be my favourite song I’ve ever written. It feels like a pause in time, with all your attention on that special someone. the sun is shining... it’s your golden hour. I wanted to capture the emotion that you feel when you see something beautiful. That feeling is ‘golden hour’.”

Speaking on the remix SB19 noted, "It’s always fun collaborating with another artist - just like how it is when we, as members of a group, collaborate with each other. But it’s something else when there’s a collaboration of two cultures, which is what happened when we collaborated with JVKE.

It’s really special how the embedded culture in each of us affects how we write songs and how we portray our experiences in a song, and we’re glad that we’re able to include some parts of our Filipino culture in this song.

We’re always listening to JVKE’s songs and we’re very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

JVKE added, “SB19 are crazy talented. As an artist, when I open my art to others so they can add their own interpretation, I never know how I’m going to feel about what they contribute. With SB19, I was just blown away. I hope this isn’t that last time we work together.”

The original “golden hour” is already a smash hit single worldwide having amassed over 1 billion streams along with over 3 billion views across YouTube, TikTok & Instagram, a #1 spot on the Global Spotify viral chart and hit Top 20 on the Billboard Global chart. The track has also been flying high on radio airwaves around the globe including Top 10 on the U.S. Top 40 radio airplay chart.

“golden hour” also hit Top 50 on the global Shazam chart, alongside official single charts in U.S., U.K., Germany, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand, while also hitting #1 on both Shazam and Spotify charts in Malaysia and Singapore. “golden hour” is now certified Platinum in the US, Double Platinum in Australia, Gold in New Zealand and Silver in the U.K.

Cumulatively, JVKE has amassed over 2 billion career streams, an awe-inspiring 35 billion views of his music across social media along with an ever-growing global audience of over 23 million followers.

JVKE’s 2020 breakthrough smash “Upside Down” generated over 200 million streams to date and 15 million TikTok video creations and spawned a Charlie Puth remix. His 2021 follow up track “this is what falling in love feels like” launched his career into the stratosphere, amassing over 390 million streams and 45 million views and reaching #33 U.S. Top 40 Radio.

Last year JVKE recently released his stunning debut album, “this is what ____ feels like (Vol. 1-4)”, a collection of songs written, produced, engineered, and recorded by JVKE and his brother ZVC that experiments with production, time signatures, tuning and style to create a truly unique listening experience.

JVKE also currently features on the international hit single “Angel” from the Fast X soundtrack alongside Charlie Puth, Jimin from BTS, Muni Long, Kodak Black and NLE Choppa.

JVKE has also featured as MTV PUSH global artist and appears prominently in the trending VOX documentary “We tracked what happens after TikTok songs go viral”. In addition to what the piece portrays, JVKE has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virality to establish himself as a true multifaceted artist on the rise.

SB19 is a multi-awarded five-member group from the Philippines composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin. The “SB” in SB19 stands for “Sound Break,” which represents their aspirations of disrupting the music scene and bringing Filipino music and culture onto the international stage.

SB19 broke into the global spotlight as the first Southeast Asian and Filipino act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards as Top Social Artist in 2021.

They are also the first Filipino act to land on the international Billboard Social 50, Next Big Sound Charts, and also remarkably hit #1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs with “Bazinga”. The band debuted in October 2018 with their single “Tilaluh”’ and quickly gained popularity with their second single “Go Up”. Since their debut, SB19 has amassed fans across the globe - known as A’TIN - and were recognised by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts as Philippines’ Youth Ambassadors.

SB19’s latest release “GENTO” debuted at #8 on the Billboard World Digital Sales Charts, ahead of the release of their new EP, “PAGTATAG!” in June this year.