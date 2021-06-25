JORDY Releases New Single & Video 'Better In My Head'

Today, breakout Tik Tok sensation JORDY releases a brand new single + video "Better In My Head" - via 300 Entertainment. Celebrating his first release with 300, JORDY is undoubtedly making a splash with this sincere and mesmerizing track. Backed by a bouncy beat, "Better In My Head" is honest, exploring the all-to-relatable theme of romanticizing a relationship too much - until it becomes 'better in your head' than in reality. The video takes viewers on a night drive with JORDY that feels personal and intimate. Complete with vibrant hues and JORDY's undeniable passion, "Better In My Head" will evoke emotion in viewers and simultaneously have them singing along to JORDY's thoughtful and introspective lyrics.

"Better In My Head" comes off the back of JORDY's dance/pop hit "Long Distance" which blew up on Tik Tok, with JORDY's account garnering over 170k followers and over 630,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The track, which details the heartache of a long distance relationship during COVID, quickly found company as many listeners related to the uncertainty and loneliness of the pandemic.

Now, fresh off of an appearance on The Today Show, a feature in YouTube Music's 2021 Pride Campaign, an appearance on Jimmy Fallon and a recent collaboration "How to Feel Human" with OSTON, JORDY is gearing up for a performance at Firefly Music Festival in the fall and his first full-length album, coming this September.

JORDY is a light in pop music, the freshest face in pop according to iHeartMedia. With cotton candy-like tunes that find the power in vulnerability, JORDY is making his mark on the pop music scene. Described by TIME Magazine as "conversational, sing-song style, over bright, undeniably joyful pop beats," JORDY intertwines bouncy melodies with personal lyric that make you feel as if you're chatting with your best friend. This year, JORDY is rolling out a project featuring fan favorite tracks such as "I Just Wanna Be Loved,""Tomorrow" ft. OSTON and viral hit "Long Distance," which blew up on TikTok. JORDY has garnered over 135.5K followers on TikTok, as well as over 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Now, JORDY is ready for more new music and working on his first full-length album - coming in September via 300 Entertainment.