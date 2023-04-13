JOESEF Releases Al Green Cover 'Let's Stay Together' On The Legendary Singers 77th Birthday

Critically acclaimed Scottish soul star Joesef has revealed a blistering cover of Al Green's legendary "Let's Stay Together", on Green's 77th birthday.

With stripped back production, letting his velvet soulful tones sing through one of the most iconic songs of the last century, the Scottish singer, songwriter and producer is able to reimagine one of the greats, showing the breadth of his soul and stylistic influence of Northern Soul ballrooms.

"This song has been with me my entire life, I love to sing it and have been doing so since I was a kid. It reminds me of every major event in my family's history. Al's voice rings true through the good and bad times. No one does it like he does, and never will. A little surprise gift to anyone who wants it, my favorite song of all time I think." - Joesef

Earlier this year, Joesef released his debut album Permanent Damage, which represents the multilayers of the Scottish singer's character and heart. We have all witnessed an artist who has grown from bedroom pop to master and co-producer of new soul born from new heartbreak. He will make his mark on the states next month with sold out headlining shows in NYC (May 2 @ Bowery Ballroom), Toronto (May 5 @ Longboat Hotel) and Los Angeles (May 8 @ Troubadour).

It was only nine months after pulling pints that Joesef was catapulted into the public arena in 2019 with his immaculate, critically acclaimed debut EP Play Me Something Nice, while being lauded by Sam Smith to Mark Ronson for his "sad boy bangers", the 26-year-old has a talent for capturing soul and the nerve of a song.

His new music shows the astounding development of a self-taught artist, exploring new realms with production, but always centered on the vast emotional weight of his lyricism, self described as "pure working class torch songs"'.

Not coming from a musical family, but owing his musical references to his mom's kitchen radio, with Al Green, The Cure, and The Mamas and the Papas playing all day in the background, Joesef's exploration of the past is apparent in his deeply personal songwriting, having released his critically acclaimed second EP Does it Make You Feel Good? in 2020, which featured the lauded single "I Wonder Why" with Loyal Carner.

UK and European Tour Dates

4/13 - Netherlands - Paradiso Noord SOLD OUT

4/14 - Brussels - Botanique

4/16 - Hamburg - Kent Club SOLD OUT

4/18 - Berlin - Lido SOLD OUT

4/19 - Munich - Strom

4/21 - Switzerland - Exil Club

4/23 - Cologne - Luxor

USA Live Dates

5/2 - New York - Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

5/5 - Toronto - Longboat Hotel SOLD OUT

5/8 - LA - Troubadour SOLD OUT

Summer Festivals

6/10 - Manchester - Park Life

6/18 - Ireland - Sea Sessions

7/7 - Glasgow - TRNSMT

8/4 - Oxfordshire - Wilderness

8/5 - Ireland - Indiependence

8/9 - Cornwall - Boardmasters

8/25 - Leeds - Reading & Leeds Festival

8/28 - London - All Points East

8/31 - Portugal - Kalorama Festival

