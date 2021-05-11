JODY AND THE JERMS Release 'Sensation' EP

Receiving plaudits across BBC6 Music, Radio X and more, the Oxford sextet continue their ascension with four tracks of classically-styled indie pop of the finest order.

Available digitally on all services today, the record is also available as a limited edition CD (just 100 copies), presented in a sealed jewel case with full front, back and inner art, and accompanied by a signed print featuring artwork by Paul Schofield. Available to purchase exclusively on Bandcamp, the CD edition will also include two bonus tracks - "Belong" and previous single: "Get Me Out".

Teasing the release with its exhilarating title-track "Sensation", the EP also features the tracks "Nemesis", "Sunshine" and the Janice Long (BBC Wales) championed "Never Going Home".



Brimful of the band's trademark multi-layered melodies infused with a roller-coaster of synths, organs and vocal harmonies; a notably pronounced Tom Verlaine-esque guitar sound also comes courtesy of new member Peter James Millson. Landing like a lost classic, the Jerms serve up an irresistible new collection tipped with nostalgia and nuance that is nothing short of sensational.

Jody And The Jerms are a sextet from Oxford, formed in 2019. Founded by former members of The Anydays (who notably supported Radiohead and Supergrass in the 90s), the band are fronted by the singular Jody, who remarkably had never sung in front of anyone until the band began. Finding her calling and an instant chemistry with the vintage-flecked indie of the Jerms, within a matter of weeks of their formation, grand plans of original material and tours soon began to form with a natural ease. "Jody had never sung before but I roped her into trying a song in the studio on the premise that I would do it if she didn't" jokes Niall, "fortunately for everyone's ears it worked out." Playing just one gig before the pandemic took hold, lockdown may have quickly scuppered Jody and the Jerms' touring plans, but it would ultimately prove to be a major catalyst in accelerating their studio dreams.

Using the time to record a full album's worth of tracks and secure a vinyl distribution deal, the band pressed on to release their warmly received debut album 'Deeper' in September. Against the odds, its singles like "It's All Up To You" and "Deeper" won over fans at key radio outlets like BBC6 Music, BBC Introducing, Radio X, BBC Ulster, RTE and Sirius XM. The Jerms even proved to be a surprise hit with a Spanish audience, earning support from various national media and the wider public there.

With the world returning to normal and release of their 'Sensation' EP today, Jody & The Jerms now look forward to airing their latest material at an unmissable homecoming show at Oxford's Jericho Tavern this Summer. Slated for 11th September, tickets are now on sale here.

