JHart to Release 'Father's Son' Tomorrow

Chances are that you’re already well acquainted with the sounds crafted by the British born and U.S. based singer, songwriter and producer JHart. Having co-written a string of hits with global superstars including Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, Charlie Puth and Usher, JHart is ready to share his first solo music with the world.

Today, JHart has announced the release of “Father’s Son,” the second single from his upcoming EP The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing. “Father’s Son,” was co-written by JHart and Jonny Price and produced by Grammy and Oscar winning producer D’Mile. The single will be available on all digital outlets on August 31st.

Reflecting on the song, Jhart states: ”Father son relationships can be complicated. As a gay man, there is a lot of energy around masculinity, shame, expectations, lineage, and understanding and accepting queer love that makes them even more complicated. I feel lucky to have a relationship with my father that is beautiful and evolved. However, it wasn't always that way. There were times growing up when we truly didn't understand each other and fell out, times when it was dark. I think holding these two truths and accepting both is a powerful thing. I wanted to write a song about the nuance there.

The idea that you can love someone and not have to edit your history to see it as beautiful. It's also the idea that at times you can feel so at odds with a parent and still know that on some level, at the very least physically, you are turning into them.”

“Just as I have evolved, so too, has my father. Writing this song about him, playing it to him, watching him process it in real time, accept it and even be proud of it has been so powerful to witness. I hope that others can take something healing from this song, both those with similar stories, and those who don't have the same relationship trajectory as my own.”

Beginning his musical career in 2008, following a 12-month internship with super-producer Polow da Don, the artist born James Abrahart in Brentwood Essex, has co-written songs for some of music's biggest names. After working For Polow and Via production duo Rock City (Ciara, Miley Cyrus), Abrahart signed his first publishing deal and headed to LA.

In 2014 an early iteration of JHart, the artist, was started with Grammy and Oscar-winning producer D'Mile. The two reconnected in 2020, cultivating a bond that would later be the driving force behind JHart becoming a solo artist.

After years of groundwork with the support of D’Mile, JHart was able to come to terms with his sexuality, which enabled him to discover a new sense of freedom and the two began to explore various sounds, enforcing elements from various genres to find JHart’s style that showcases every aspect of both James Abrahart the songwriter and JHart: The Artist.

JHart is managed by Lucas Keller, Danny Herrle and Nic Warner at Milk & Honey Music + Sports and is in partnership with United Masters for the distribution of his forthcoming EP The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing, due out on October 27th.

Photo Credit: Cameron Driskill


