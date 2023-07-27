JEFF ROSENSTOCK Shares New Single for 'HEALMODE'

His new album will be released on September 1.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Last night we released “HEALMODE,” the third single from our upcoming Polyvinyl record HELLMODE, and isn’t that wordplay just delightful? It is a song about relief and change, written shortly after the band returned from our first tour since 2019. You can listen to it on all streaming services.

In January of 2020, my wife and I packed some clothes, instruments, hard drives and plants into a Prius and drove out west to our new home in Los Angeles. Weird time to move across the country, anyone else who did it will tell ya the same. Tucked within the global terror that 2020 held for all of us to share was a brutal summer - fireworks at a gender reveal party led to wildfires that tore through a bone dry state where temperatures seemed to stay in the hundreds deep into October.

As a New Yorker, the rain always used to get me down in the dumps, like, it would stop me in my tracks. A year or so of staying put in California, as the weather seemed to do the same, had me craving the stuff - giddy with anticipation as dark clouds would cluster overhead and resigned to disappointment as they would gleek out a few drops at best. Mostly they’d just dissipate and return me to a world stuck in time, an entire country away from my home. Ash fell from the sky and our little air quality apps would be emblazoned with a dark red icon wearing a gas mask. The hardware stores quickly ran out of air filters.

I wanted the rain. I wanted it to piss all the garbage out of the atmosphere and leave me with clear skies and snowy mountain peaks. I wanted to run errands in an empty grocery store. I wanted my day to feel different than the 300 that came before it. I wanted life on Earth to feel sustainable. I wanted the drought to end.

A year later there I was, on my stoop December 23, 2021, having somehow just completed a joyful seven-week North American tour during the Omicron surge. In a few hours, my post-tour PCR test would come back “DETECTED” and I’d have to text all the friends I just got off tour with, warning them to potentially not see their families that holiday. But for now, I didn’t know s and I was in love with this stupid simple moment - Christmas tree strapped to the roof of that Prius, sucking the cold in and out, marveling at my breath floating in the air like a six-year-old. 

So here’s a song about the rain, and maybe about appreciating what you have when you have it. It’s mostly acoustic guitar, woodwinds, vibraphone, synthesizer and my friend Laura. I also sing pretty quietly on it. I hope you enjoy it anyway.

On Jeff Rosenstock’s new album, HELLMODE, the spontaneous DIY trailblazer returns with the most confident & cohesive album of his career. Recorded at EastWest Studios with Grammy nominated engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Joyce Manor), and captured live to tape in the same room where albums like Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere and Toxicity were recorded, HELLMODE finds Rosenstock holding nothing back.

The studio’s infamous natural tones are juxtaposed with echo chambers used on Pet Sounds, calling to mind the mixture of despair and clear-eyed hope heard throughout the record. The album features massive pop gems like “FUTURE IS DUMB,” “DOUBT,” and “LIKED U BETTER,” as well as softer songs such as “HEALMODE,” showcasing an intimate, immediate sound. 

Rosenstock has built his career on an uncompromising commitment to stay true to his beliefs. He’s toured the globe countless times and played to thousands of dedicated fans. In addition to the vast critical acclaim he’s received from places like Pitchfork, The NY Times, NPR and others, Jeff's work can be heard scoring the Cartoon Network series Craig of the Creek, which was nominated for multiple awards, including 2 Emmys.

He’s performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers & The Chris Gethard Show as well as numerous music festivals across the world, including Pitchfork Music Festival, Noise Pop, Riot Fest, and more. 

HELLMODE is yet another exciting glimpse into Rosenstock’s powerful and emotionally resonant music, making him one of the most mesmerizing songwriters of the last decade.

Jeff Rosenstock & his band will be coming to a city near you this Fall, with a massive North American tour spanning coast to coast between September and December. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tour dates

09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

& w/ Chris Farren, Sidney Gish, Gladie, Diners

$ w/ Small Crush

Photo Credit: Matt Price




