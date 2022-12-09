JD Shelburne Releases 'Away In A Manger' Just In Time For The Holidays

Country music singer-songwriter JD Shelburne continues to spread the holiday cheer with his latest Christmas single, "Away In The Manger."

Being a fan of the season's classic standards, Shelburne went into the studio to record a modern version with his own spin, adding electric and steel guitar creating a unique and fresh arrangement. "Away In The Manger" was premiered by The Boot and is available on all streaming platforms.

"There are so many classic Christmas songs, but this one has been on repeat through my entire childhood," shares Shelburne.

"Growing up in my hometown Baptist Church, Christmas music developed a strong passion in me during my early childhood years. It was some of the first songs I learned words to. 'Away in a Manger' is one of those. It is one of my all-time favorite songs and one I've known since I was a kid. I grew up singing this song in church and I know the fans will love my version. I wanted to put my own little 'Country feel' on this recording and I'm proud of the way it turned out in the studio. Merry Christmas y'all!"

Shelburne also recently showed off his sentimental side with his new rendition of the timeless classic "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)." Shelburne chose to release this as his first single for the holidays as a symbolic memory of growing up in Taylorsville, Kentucky on his family farm, where the house was filled with love.

With Nat King Cole on the record player and his brother by his side, memories were made that continue to impact his life now as a father. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)" was premiered by Taste of Country and is available now on all streaming platforms.

Shelburne continues to make positive impressions in the music industry with his most recent album Straight From Kentucky which reached #9 on the iTunes charts in 2021, and features from CMT, GAC, People, Newsmax, and NBC. His single "Hometown in My Headlights'' climbed to #2 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown and reached #46 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart.

The fan-favorite song was written by Tommy Cecil, Brandon Ray & Jared Mullins, and produced by O'Donnell. His current single "The Road I Grew Up On" was premiered by Heartland TV and CMT.com and continues to be a fan-favorite at every show. Shelburne has a multitude of tour dates listed below that you will not want to miss!

Upcoming Tour Dates

DEC 10 - 6th Annual Army Navy Bash / Lake Louisville, Ky.

DEC 15 - Signature Healthcare Hero Holiday Concert / Louisville, Ky.

DEC 15 - KWCEA Conference - Private Event / Louisville, Ky.

DEC 16 - Spreading The Love Tour w/ Rhonda Vincent & More / Bardstown, Ky.

DEC 17 - Evan Williams Bourbon Experience / Louisville, Ky.

DEC 31 - 3rd Annual New Year's Eve Virtual Bash - Presented by Karl Truman Law / Nashville, Tenn.

JAN 07 - Caesars Southern Indiana / Elizabeth, Ind.

JAN 13 - Parlour New Albany / New Albany, Ind.

JAN 14 - Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience / Bardstown, Ky.

JAN 21 - Historic Fohs Hall / Marion, Ky.

JAN 28 - Joe's Older Than Dirt / Louisville, Ky.

FEB 04 - Private Event / French Lick, Ind.

FEB 10 - Parlour New Albany / New Albany, Ind.

FEB 17 - Joe's Older Than Dirt / Louisville, Ky.

FEB 25 - JD Shelburne 2023 Album Pre-Release Listening Party / Louisville, Ky. (Presented by Texas Roadhouse)

MAR 04 - Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Charity Concert / New Albany, Ind.

MAR 24 - Joe's Older Than Dirt / Louisville, Ky.

APR 22 - Caesars Southern Indiana / Elizabeth, Ind.

APR 27 - Gilley's Dancehall - Treasure Island Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

APR 28 - Gilley's Dancehall - Treasure Island Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

APR 29 - Gilley's Dancehall - Treasure Island Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

MAY 04 - Hotel Distil Private Derby Event / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 18 - Seymour City Jam Concert Series / Seymour, Ind.

MAY 19 - Kelley Construction - Private Event / Louisville, Ky.

JUN 03 - Bloomfield Street Concert presented by Bloomfield Farms / Bloomfield, Ky.

JUN 17 - Smalltown Tour: Grant County Fairgrounds / Williamstown, Ky.

JUN 24 - Country Fest / Cadott, Wis.

JUL 08 - Leitchfield Concert Series / Leitchfield, Ky.

SEP 14 - Bourbon BBQ & Bash - Spina Bifida Association / Louisville, Ky.

SEP 16 - The 2nd Annual Pullin For Levi Benefit Concert / Gladys, Va.