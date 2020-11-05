J. HOLIDAY Releases New Single 'Baecation'

Election results/climate instability/societal collapse got you down?

Election results/climate instability/societal collapse got you down? Well, how about a little get away courtesy of one of the most sensual R&B singers in a generation, the king of the bedroom ballads, J. Holiday? Best known for his monster hit singles, "Bed" and "Suffocate" both of which pushed Holiday's 2007 debut album Back Of My Lac to the #5 spot on Billboard and earned the young singer a well-deserved Grammy nomination. His follow-up album, Round 2, climbed even higher on the charts and solidified Holiday's reputation as a major force to be reckoned with as both a singer and songwriter.

Now Holiday has returned with a new set of songs that showcase this artist's immense appeal. Baecation features all-new studio recordings of J. doing what he does best - singing his heart out with passion and emotion. For a taste of what's in store, just check out the first single, the title track "Baecation," which evokes all the sensuousness and ecstasy of a romantic getaway with a soft, warm backing track of ambient melodies combined with Holiday's rich vocals. It's a stellar offering that fans of J.'s sexiest songs will appreciate!

Holiday himself says of the song "Baecation is a classic pantie-dropper!"

Get the full Baecation experience, including brand new recordings of J.'s blockbuster singles "Bed" and "Suffocate," starting November 13 on both CD and all digital platforms. Listen here:

