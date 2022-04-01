Italian Alternative Rockers Deaf Lingo Releases New Single

Milan, Italy-based alt. rockers Deaf Lingo launch "Reception" the fourth and final single from their second studio album "Lingonberry." Stream the single here. "Reception" is a fresh and defiant, lo-fi-infused garage rock track with heavy guitars and screaming vocals. Lyrically dealing with an unanticipated pool party, "Reception" entertains with equal parts uplifting vocal arrangements, equal parts untamed punk mayhem.

Deaf Lingo's singer and guitarist Sandro comments, "The song is about what happened on our way back from a walk in the mountains. That afternoon went to our singer Sandro's place and there was a pool party without us knowing. Our landlords were away on vacation, and their son was secretly having a party, with pools and lots of free booze. It was a really fun day and Mauro, our drummer, was thrown into the pool all dressed as a hiker."

Deaf Lingo's single "Reception" is out on all streaming platforms on April 1. The band's second studio album "Lingonberry" is set for release on Lövely Records on April 29.

Biography:

Back in the fall of 2015 Sandro Specchia (Low Dérive, Muruhuay) decided to record a few songs on a 4-track recorder in the flat he shared with a couple of friends in the outskirts of Milan. He would soon ask Yuri Ferrari (Muruhuay), Nicolò Arnoldi (Muruhuay, Marlo Tilt) and Fabrizio Patella (Marlo Tilt) to start a new band. The new project was named Deaf Lin-go.

In the following weeks, they rented a basement under a pizza and kebab place, making it their headquarters. In October 2015, Deaf Lingo uploaded their first 3 songs as a full band on Bandcamp. "Split Pee EP" featured a distinctive lo-fi punk rock sound and allowed the band to start playing live shows in the Milan area.

In 2016, Mauro Ronchi (La Scatola Nera) and Gabriele Zaramella (Losing Traces) replaced drummer Fabrizio Patella and bassist Nicolò Arnoldi, who had left the band due to other ongoing projects. The new lineup went on working relentlessly on new material.

A few months later they entered CB Studio in Bergamo to record their first full-length album, "BUG". It consisted of ten tracks recorded live on an old 8-track Tascam 388. "BUG" was released as a 100-copies limited edition via Fatty Liver Records. At the release party the band struck a deal with Davide Speciani, head of One Chord Wonder, who committed to produce 200 vinyl pressings of the album.

Following the good reception of "BUG" and an ever-growing following, Deaf Lingo hit the road and added a long list of tour dates across Italy, France and Belgium. In 2019 their focusing on new songs culminated in the release of Friends/Failures, an EP that paved the way for their second full length.

Despite the pandemic, Deaf Lingo managed to release a split with the garage band Double Not and a song for the benefit compilation "KILLED BY BOREDOM - 27 Songs By Lock-Down Survivors" (OCW records). In March 2021, Deaf Lingo finally entered the studio to record their second full length, this time at EDAC in Como. The fruitful collaboration with Davide Lasala e Andrea Fognini brought a more mature sound that slightly departed from the lo-fi vibe of the previous works.

Deaf Lingo:

Sandro Specchia - Guitars/ Lead Vocals

Yuri Ferrari - Guitars

Gabriele Zaramella - Bass

Mauro Ronchi - Drums

Connect with Deaf Lingo:

https://www.facebook.com/deaflingo

https://www.instagram.com/deaflingo/

https://deaflingo.bandcamp.com/