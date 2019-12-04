Introvert Releases New Single 'Dreamers'

Following the release of their infectious single "Somewhere Else" last month, Newcastle punks Introvert are lifting the lid on their next assault today called "Dreamers." The single comes ahead of the band headlining Sydney's Oxford Art Factory Gallery Bar this Friday, with remaining tickets available HERE.

Listen below!

Swirling guitars, pounding drums and soaring lyrics (see the line "Don't waste your time on me, I'm fine") on "Dreamers" sees Introvert flex their stand-out brand of alt-rock yet again. On the concept behind the single, the band explains that the track explores the feeling of not being happy with who are and feeling trapped in that.

"The song was initially written about the idea of someone not being totally happy within themselves, and wanting people to know that they are struggling but not being able to tell anyone. The final version however has a bunch of contributions from everyone in the band to the point in which we can't nail down what it's about. Go have a listen and make up your own dang mind!"

After emerging in 2015, Introvert quickly stamped their name on the local alternative scene for their assured and infectious brand of punk. Fuelled by support from triple j the outfit were quickly snatched up to play Groovin' The Moo 2017 as the Unearthed guest, and went on to support the likes of AFI, Trophy Eyes, Balance And Composure, and Hellions that year. After signing to UNFD and releasing their stand out single "December," Introvert played UNIFY Gathering in 2018 and have been writing towards their next output since.

Introvert will bring "Dreamers" to Oxford Art Factory Gallery Bar this Friday November 29 with support from Sydney-based pop-punk acts Headstrong and Grenade Jumper. Find tickets HERE.





