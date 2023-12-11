Interview: FNC's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Talk BOYS PLANET, 'On and On', Career Aspirations, and More!

The seven-member group officially made their debut last month with their album 'AMPERSAND ONE', which is available now on all streaming platforms!

By: Dec. 11, 2023

AMPERS&ONE, the new boy group from FNC Entertainment, officially made their debut last month! The seven-member group released their highly anticipated debut album "AMPERSAND ONE" on November 15, which is now available on all streaming platforms!

The group consists of members Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah, and Seungmo, some of whom you may recognize from the popular survival show Boys Planet. The group also represents a span of nationalities including Korean, American, Canadian, Chinese, and Australian.

I had a chance to chat with some of the members about their debut album, career aspirations, survival show experiences, and more! Check out what they had to say below!

Interview: FNC's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Talk BOYS PLANET, 'On and On', Career Aspirations, and More!
Photo Credit: FNC Entertainment

Congratulations on your debut! To start, what is one word each member would use to sum up how you're feeling now that you've debuted?

Kamden: Cool

Brian: Amazing!

Seungmo: Happiness

Kyrell: New 

Can you talk about the meaning behind the group's unique name?

Kamden: Our group’s name AMPERS&ONE is a compound word of ‘&’, AMPERSAND, the symbol for the word ‘and’, plus ‘ONE’ meaning you, me, and us are all one. It means each one gather together to achieve their own dreams and become one.

Brian: The meaning behind AMPERS&ONE is when one and one come together to chase one dream.

I love the debut song "On and On"! What were your first impressions of the song when you heard it for the first time?

Kamden: It made me feel refreshing.

Brian: I thought the chorus was really catchy and the song was just really easy to listen to.

Seungmo: When I first heard it, I could get more energy as it is an energetic, powerful song, and I loved MACKIAH’s rap.

For the members who were on survival shows prior to debuting, how do you think that experience affected you and your career as an idol?

Kamden: Normally, we should find the cameras when performing for music shows, and I feel like the experience of participating in the survival shows helped me to do it more naturally.

Brian: Well, first of all, it helped a lot. But that experience also set a fire in me to do even better in our new group.

A lot of nationalities are represented in your group as well. What are some of the benefits and/or struggles that come with having such diversity?

Kamden: The benefit would be teaching language each other, and the struggles would be that we do not talk to each other often as we are still struggling to communicate somehow due to the language barrier.

Brian: I would say, the benefit would be that we can communicate in many languages which helps us connect with fans all over the world.

Seungmo: I loved that we can get to know each other’s different cultural backgrounds, but on the other hand, we sometimes misunderstand each other when communicating.

Interview: FNC's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Talk BOYS PLANET, 'On and On', Career Aspirations, and More!
Photo Credit: FNC Entertainment

What are some concepts you'd like to try in the future?

Kamden: I’d love to try 90’s Hip Hop.

Brian: Sexy concept because I think it would be cool to show off a different side of me.

Seungmo: I would like to try sexy concept.

Who are some of each member's musical influences?

Kamden: For us, BTS musically influences a lot.

Brian: Jungkook from BTS, and Sam Kim had big influences my style and tone.

Seungmo: BAEKHYUN from EXO influences me a lot. When I listen to his song, I thought there would be a lot to learn from him as he has a solid, stable vocal basis with a great tone and excellent vocal skills.

I know your career just started, but what's something you hope to accomplish in the future?

Kamden: I really want to win the first prize at a music show!

Brian: One day, I want to perform at the Time Square.

Seungmo: I wish our song ranks in Billboard TOP 10 chart!

Do you have any message to your fans who have been anticipating your debut?

Kamden: Thank you so much for waiting our debut! I hope we can have a great time together for a long time.

Brian: Hi everyone! I can't wait to see you, and I hope everyone is enjoying our album so far! Love you all!

Seungmo: I believe that we are a charming group, so please look forward to enjoy our future albums and activities. Thank you!

What's something you want people to know about your group, who may not know much about you yet?

Kamden: Since we are a friendly group, so don’t hesitate to come to us

Brian: Our side tracks are really good, but my favorite is Sweet and Sour, so please enjoy our albums!

Seungmo: We are all humorous people with great chemistry! Also, all members are tall and handsome, so please do not hesitate to fall in love in our group!



