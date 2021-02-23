Insomniac Announces Launch of New Brand 'Lost In Dreams' With Festival & Record Label

Today, Insomniac Events, the world's largest dance music promoter and minds behind Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Escape, Nocturnal Wonderland, Beyond Wonderland and many more, announced the launch of their latest brand Lost In Dreams. Featuring a brand-new festival and record label under the Insomniac Music Group umbrella, Lost In Dreams will highlight the exciting genres of Future Bass, Melodic Dubstep, and Pop/Electronic music.



Living inside the world of your imagination is Lost In Dreams - a fantastical dreamscape of stunning visuals, vibrant colors, otherworldly art installations, and immersive live entertainment from the world's most celebrated DJs and performers. Accentuated by the ethereal and evocative sounds of the Future Bass/Melodic Dubstep genres, Lost In Dreams will be a transcendental space where visitors can experience a dreamworld come to life.



"Our mission has always been to create a home for every type of dance music fan out there while bringing quality new genres to the forefront, and we're excited to continue that mission with Lost In Dreams, a brand new festival with its own dedicated record label, both of which will open up a new world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music," said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac's Founder and CEO. "Lost In Dreams is an entirely new vision for us where the festival team and our Insomniac Music Group crew will work side-by-side to simultaneously execute the development of the festival and record label. We are thrilled to unveil the newest world within the Insomniac universe."



With the dance music landscape constantly evolving, Insomniac created Lost In Dreams to focus on the most exciting new genres in electronic music today, which gained popularity from notable acts such as Alison Wonderland, ZHU, Rufus Du Sol, and Illenium. Lost In Dreams will follow in tandem and operate under the same umbrella as Insomniac's other premier brands, including Bassrush, Basscon, Factory 93, and Dreamstate. With each unique brand catering to their own subset of dance music fans, Lost In Dreams is the latest extension into the ever-evolving electronic music scene and will bring together both festival goers and music lovers alike.



More information on the Lost In Dreams festival will be announced soon. Fans should stay tuned to Insomniac's socials and visit https://lostindreams.insomniac.com/ for updates. In the meantime, Insomniac Music Group will be rolling out a string of releases under the Lost In Dreams label that will paint a picture of the sounds that will eventually light up the stages Insomniac is in the process of dreaming up.