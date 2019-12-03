Ingrid Andress is December's Billboard Chartbreaker

Billboard has announced that 28-year-old country singer, Ingrid Andress, is the December Chartbreaker thanks to new her single, "More Hearts Than Mine", rising on the country charts. Her compelling songwriting history and shining future is inspiring today's country fans. Ingrid's vibe is often seen as an anomaly in country radio as she credits her lyrics to being as truthful as possible - far from the typical up-tempo beats and lyrics.

Ingrid has recently entered Billboard's Top 20 of the Country Airplay chart and has co-written songs with mainstream artists such as Charli XCX's for her hit single, "Boys", and Fletcher's "About You." Her inspiration behind "More Hearts Than Mine" was created based on a personal moment when someone is dating someone new during the holidays and you have to determine if you are going to introduce them to their family.

Please find her Chartbreaker Video below.

Check out the original story at Billboard.

Photo Credit: Billboard/Diana King





