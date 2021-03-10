Ingrid Andress Releases Official Music Video for 'Lady Like'

On the heels of International Women's Day, 3x GRAMMY, ACM-nominee and Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ingrid Andress is continuing to promote the message of breaking stereotypical norms with the official music video for "Lady Like" (WATCH HERE). Directed by Lauren Dunn, the video emphasizes Andress' "untameable" and "unbreakable" spirit through stunning visuals, encouraging men and women everywhere to embody their true selves.

The "slow-burning anthem of independence" (Rolling Stone) has reached many through national TV performances including CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (WATCH HERE), with Andress also making her ELLEN debut performing the standout track (WATCH HERE). Currently climbing the country radio charts, "Lady Like" has garnered more than 70 million streams worldwide and serves as the title track for her GRAMMY-nominated debut album, Lady Like, which Associated Press proclaimed as "not just one of the year's best debuts, but one of the year's strongest albums."

The only country artist nominated in any of the "Big Four" general field categories, Andress is also up for Best New Artist and Best Country Song ("More Hearts Than Mine") in addition to Best Country Album at this weekend's 63rd GRAMMY Awards, airing live at 7:00pm CT on CBS. On Monday night, Andress helped kick off GRAMMY week with the brand new "Women in the Mix" event alongside Cyndi Lauper, Sheila E. and more, aimed to highlight and amplify the voices of female producers, engineers, artists and executives in the music industry. Andress continues to rack up nominations, receiving three for the 56th ACM Awards, including New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year ("More Hearts Than Mine"), with an additional nomination as producer.

A 2020 CMA, ACM and CMT Music Awards nominee as well, Andress took home the Nashville Songwriters Association International's Nashville Songwriter Award for 2020 Song of the Year and swept every category she was nominated in at the MusicRow Awards, including Song of the Year, Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Named to Best Of/Artists to Watch lists by Associated Press, Billboard, Forbes, Rolling Stone, UPROXX and more, she was also recently voted as the No.1 Best New Act of 2020 overall by Nashville Scene's 21st Annual Country Music Critics' Poll, where Lady Like and "More Hearts Than Mine" were chosen for the Best Albums and Best Singles categories respectively.

The rising star has accumulated a career total of more than 485 million global streams and was the only solo-female-debut to crack Top 20 on the Country Airplay chart in 2019. She has made additional TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards and The 2020 CMT Music Awards, receiving overwhelming praise from some of the most-read publications across the country including Variety, The New York Times, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, ELLE, American Songwriter, People, PAPER, Idolator, WWD, Flaunt, LADYGUNN, Wonderland. and several more.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn