Indie Pop Artist Lostboycrow Shares New Track 'Strangers in a Place We Used to Dream'

Los Angeles indie-pop artist Lostboycrow shares his melancholy new single, "Strangers in a Place We Used to Dream." It is the latest offering from his forthcoming new full-length album, Indie Pop, which will be released on December 9th.

For Indie Pop, it felt important to Chris Blair that he make Lostboycrow "feel more like a band," so he tapped producer Chris Chu, who performs with Pop Etc (formerly known as The Morning Benders), and who built his career touring with '00s indie-pop staples like Grizzly Bear, Death Cab For Cutie, Ra Ra Riot, and We Are Scientists, to record with.

"Strangers in a Place We Used to Dream" follows recent singles from the record, "Indie Rock," "Libra Moon," Angelina," and "Chewed Up," which combine the pop-rock that Chris Blair grew up on mixed with the infectious alt-R&B-pop that his project, Lostboycrow, has become known for.

He is currently on tour supporting the viral sibling pop band, Echosmith, on their U.S. fall run. A full list of dates can be found below.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent's Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016's Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017's Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and last year's Valleyheart. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 100 million streams.

Listen to the new single here: